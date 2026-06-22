Group Safety Specialist
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Säkerhetsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-22
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
, Sollentuna
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Group Safety Specialist
Do you want to help build a culture where safety, leadership, and continuous improvement go hand in hand across our global organization?
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a Group Safety Specialist to strengthen our Group Governance Safety function. In this role, you will develop and maintain global standards, management systems, and methods, helping to drive a proactive safety culture and consistent work environment practices across the organization. You will support the organization in managing risks, sharing best practices, and continuously improving safety performance.
As part of Scania's Group HSE organization, you will act as an expert and advisor with high customer focus driving continuous improvement, supporting compliance with regulations (including ISO 45001), and enabling the organization to work proactively with safety. The role includes close collaboration with stakeholders across Scania and TRATON.
Since the role is global, it can involve travel
Job Responsibilities
Develop, establish, and continuously improve HSE management systems, governance framework, standards and methods, to ensure alignment with internal requirements, legal obligations, and ISO 45001 principles
Support the development of a proactive safety culture by promoting learning, engagement, and preventive risk management
Monitor performance, analyze risks, KPIs, trends, and incidents, and provide recommendations to support prioritization and continuous improvement.
Provide guidance, training programs, and "train-the-trainer" initiatives
Facilitate networks, promote knowledge sharing and best practices, and represent Scania in internal and external stakeholder forums, including TRATON
Benchmark best practices and trends to strengthen Scania's safety performance and maturity
Collaborate closely with other HSE specialists to ensure an integrated approach.
Who You Are
You are an experienced safety professional who believes that strong safety performance is built through proactive risk management, engaged leadership, and a strong safety culture. You combine analytical skills with a structured way of working and thrive in a global, cross-functional context.
You have:
Solid knowledge of safety legislation, management systems and ISO 45001
Experience in developing governance frameworks, standards and methods
Experience in risk management, incident analysis, and performance monitoring
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders
A proactive mindset with a passion for continuous improvement and developing a strong safety culture
The ability to analyse complex topics and translate them into actionable solutions
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds – your unique experience and perspective are valuable to us.
This Is Us
You will be part of the Group Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) organization, working globally to strengthen occupational safety across Scania. Together, we develop governance, standards, and methods that enable a proactive approach to safety and support a strong safety culture throughout the organization.
Through close collaboration with stakeholders across Scania and TRATON, we drive strategic initiatives, share best practices, and continuously improve safety performance and risk management.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV, and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-07-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9972939