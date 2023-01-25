Group Manager UI/UX & GUI Development within E/E Development IO Asia
2023-01-25
Are you ready for the greatest adventure of your life? Then come and write Scania history together with us at E/E Development Industrial Operations Asia!
Scania has decided to establish a third industrial hub in China. Alongside building a new factory and an expansion of the sales network we will also establish a local R&D organization in China. Our mission in R&D Industrial Operations Asia is to develop trucks specially adapted for the Chinese market, the biggest commercial vehicle market in the world.
The work will be carried out by a dedicated organisation that consists of colleagues from all brands within the TRATON Group together with many new colleagues from China. We are building the organisation simultaneously as we are driving the project and are now looking for a group manager that can help us grow with speed.
The starting point for the vehicle electrical system is the Scania platform. However, to be successful in the Chinese market we have to adopt the electrical system to meet the challenging product cost target while at the same time secure that we meet the very high expectations on Infotainment and Connectivity solutions on the Chinese market.
Your team and work assignments
You will be responsible for building and coaching a team doing the UX/UI design as well as the implementation of the frontend GUI for both the onboard infotainment and cluster in the vehicle as well as the cloud and phone applications. Close collaboration between the designers and the frontend developers are needed to have fast development and to do cleaver designs that can benefit from the existing Scania solution in Europe and at the same time bring a new look and new features that attracts the Chinese customer.
As a group manager, you will be responsible for recruiting and establishing a team with the right competence and profiles to succeed with your tasks and you will actively lead the work together with the group's experts.
Your profile
You are comfortable working in an organisation under build-up, where not everything is in place, you like to take initiative and lead teams to fast and efficiently solve problems and deliver results.
You need to understand both UX/UI design in the automotive context and GUI implementation in the software. Also the interaction and dependence between design and implementation is of your interest. You want to contribute with your experience and idea to setup an efficient design and development cycle that can deliver new features in an efficient way.
As a person, you are engaged, solution-oriented, and like a high pace. You have courage, take great responsibility and have a good ability to develop and maintain a wide network of contacts at all levels. You enjoy working in an international environment and since you will have many international employees it is important that you feel comfortable in both written and spoken English.
We are looking for a candidate with competence and experience from working with UX/UI and frontend software development as well as previous experience from leading others.
Your location
Today our offices are located in Södertälje, building 322. In the beginning of 2023 we will start to relocate to China and the new offices in Shanghai. There will be possibilities for both Long term and Short term assignments depending on your role and your situation.
Contact information
Please contact Patrik Ederstål, Head of Powertrain & E/E Development IO Asia, patrik.ederstal@scania.com
, 08-553 517 18
Tobias Gustafsson, Head of software development IO Asia, tobias_b.gustafsson@scania.com
Application
The application shall contain a CV, a personal letter, and relevant certificates.
Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process and a background check will be conducted for this position. Selection and interviews may be held during the application period.
Please apply via JobSearch/Scania.com as soon as possible, but no later than February 12th, 2023
Job ID: 20230073
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
