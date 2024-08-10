Group Manager Tools & Automation
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe, and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top-quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with innovative tools and methods.
At Vehicle Software Factory, a part of Vehicle Technology, we test and release Group Trucks Technology complete software deliveries and understand the full product, hardware, and software.
About the role
In Product Technology, we are responsible to provide Group Trucks Technology with great machinery of Continuous Integration, advanced simulation, and applications used in software development.
As our Group Manager for Tools & Automation, you will play a vital role in shaping a new area where the ambition is to increase efficiency in our software development and deliveries. You will work close to the business side with your team to create a highly aligned and efficient toolchain across Volvo Group Trucks Technology, ensuring that we provide the best development toolchain in the automotive business for our Software Developers. In this way, we can bring new products to the market quicker than our competition.
Who are you?
We believe that it's the right mindset that will make a difference within our organization. You are ready to challenge your team, your peers, and you feel comfortable in being challenged. With your strong technical passion and drive, you face change, ambiguity, and complexity with curiosity and are willing to look forward. A positive mindset and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. You understand that being accountable means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization.
You are known for your clear communication, trust building capabilities, holistic view, and great ability to balance and prioritize. We also believe you have experience in creating and transforming efficient, collaborative, and high performative organizations with your strong ability to boost engagement, inclusion, and motivation. You are comfortable in taking tough decisions and standing up for the values of our company.
In addition, you have:
* University degree in software engineering, IT, or equivalent education.
* 5+ years experience being part of a software delivery organization, especially focused on continuous integration excellence and toolchain development for embedded software products.
* Strong leadership and managerial experience with personnel responsibilities, such as line management.
* Excellent stakeholder management skills.
* International work experience.
It's considered a merit if you have experience within the automotive industry and truck knowledge.
What can we offer?
We can offer you the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from diverse cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from the end of august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "12131-42746278". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Elif Saglik 031-660000 Jobbnummer
8833068