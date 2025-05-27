Group Logistics Controller
Welcome to TRATON Logistics - where business insight meets the future of logistics
TRATON Logistics is a strategic part of the TRATON GROUP - a global transportation leader with renowned brands such as Scania, MAN, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus. We are responsible for shaping and managing efficient, sustainable, and digitally connected logistics flows across the entire value chain. As part of our team, you will play a key role in translating data into business value and supporting decision-making in a fast-paced international environment.
Role Summary
We are now looking for a Business Controller to help develop our financial steering capabilities and generate insights that drive our operations forward. With us, you will work at the intersection of operational logistics and strategic initiatives - right at the heart of a global supply chain.
Job Responsibilities
We are now looking for a Group Logistics controller with the following main tasks:
• Financial Planning & Analysis: Drive budgeting, forecasting, and long-term planning processes in collaboration with logistics and supply chain teams.
• Performance Monitoring: Analyse key financial and operational KPIs (e.g., transport costs, inventory turnover, lead times) and provide actionable insights to improve efficiency and profitability.
• Cost Control & Optimization: Identify cost-saving opportunities across the logistics network by evaluating transport, warehousing, and distribution expenses.
• Business Partnering: Act as a strategic partner to operational teams, supporting initiatives such as network design, digital transformation, and sustainability projects with financial analysis and recommendations.
• Reporting & Transparency: Prepare and present monthly management reports, variance analyses, and scenario simulations to senior stakeholders within TRATON Logistics and the wider TRATON GROUP.
• Investment Support: Evaluate business cases and CAPEX proposals for logistics initiatives, such as automation, warehouse expansions, or IT systems.
• Standardization & Process Improvement: Support the development of harmonized controlling processes and tools across business units and regions.
• Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with procurement, operations, digitalization teams, and external partners to align financial goals with operational execution.
Who You Are
You have an education in Economics and Business Administration or Industrial Engineering, with probably several years of relevant work experience. To fully succeed in this role, you should be an outgoing and communicative person capable of working at a high pace and enjoying having many contacts. As a person, you are careful and master the details of follow-up and analysis while also being analytical and capable of holistic thinking.
This Is Us
At TRATON Logistics, we are more than a logistics company - we are the flow architects behind some of the world's leading commercial vehicle brands. Our mission is to build an agile, resilient, and sustainable supply chain that connects ideas to execution across the TRATON GROUP.
We operate in a truly international environment, with colleagues across Europe, the Americas, and beyond. What unites us is our shared commitment to collaboration, transparency, and continuous improvement. We believe in the power of data, the importance of partnership, and the impact of logistics done right.
Our work is fast-paced, challenging, and meaningful - because logistics is not just about moving goods, it's about enabling progress. Whether we are streamlining cross-border transports, optimizing inventory flows, or supporting the transition to electrified transport, we bring passion and precision to every link in the chain.
We are building something long-term. And we're looking for people who want to grow with us - professionally, personally, and as a team
TRATON Logistics Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TFS supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include, amongst others, training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, an attractive company profit sharing program, flexible hours and workplaces, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-15. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check is required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Jonas Domeij (Head controller Logistics), jonas.domeij@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Financial Services Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 36 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton AB Jobbnummer
9363302