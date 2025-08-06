Group Leader, Analytical Chemistry
2025-08-06
Enginzyme is a Swedish venture-backed company building the most versatile and efficient enzyme technology platform for chemical manufacturing that the world has ever seen. Founded in 2014 in Stockholm, we're supported by well-known investors, recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, and are on a mission to transform a $5 trillion industry.
We're looking for a talented and experienced Analytical Chemist to join our R&D group. In this role, you will lead our analytical chemistry team and help support our continued progress. You'll be part of our tight-knit and dynamic R&D group, where analytical chemistry is at the core of all our activities.
This is a full-time position based in Solna, and it may include occasional travel for development and training purposes.
What You Will Do
The position is largely lab-based and involves extensive method development and troubleshooting for the analysis of small molecules. As part of your responsibilities, you will manage the Analytical Chemistry team, which supports all R&D teams by establishing and maintaining analytical methods and tools across a variety of projects.
In this role, your key tasks and responsibilities will include:
Develop and validate analytical methods using techniques such as HPLC, LC-MS, GC, IC, and spectrophotometry. This includes both independently developing methods and overseeing the work of other team members.
Develop semi-preparative and preparative scale methods using a preparative chromatography system.
Establish, refine, implement, and ensure compliance with quality control (QC) and quality assurance (QA) procedures, protocols, and standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Establish and monitor the stability of analytical quantification methods throughout the duration of the project.
Plan and perform equipment-related troubleshooting, maintenance, and re-configuration in alignment with project needs, both independently and through collaboration with other team members.
Manage relationships with vendors and contractors to oversee equipment procurement, maintenance, and servicing, ensuring operational reliability and alignment with project timelines.
Provide guidance and support to other teams in data interpretation and research activities.
Facilitate collaboration with external partners, including method transfer documentation to CROs and CDMOs.
In terms of leadership and management:
Lead-and build when needed-a small team of analytical chemists, providing coaching and mentorship to your team members.
Plan and oversee your team's budget.
Interface with other R&D team managers to contribute towards all aspects of company innovation and development activities.
Who You Are
We're looking for an organized, diligent, and detail-oriented individual who takes pride in performing tasks with accuracy. We think that you have an extensive experience in establishing tools for the various classes of small molecules on both analytical and preparative scale, using a variety of the stationary phases and analytical equipment. The ideal candidate is technically proficient and equipment-savvy.
To succeed, you must have:
A MSc in Analytical or Organic Chemistry, but candidates with a PhD will also be considered.
4+ years of post-degree professional experience in analytical method development and validation (both LC and GC) in either academic or industrial settings. Ideally, this experience encompasses a diverse range of analytical methods, such as full reaction characterization, HPLC/GC purity characterization, residual solvents, ionic purity, NMR characterization, assays, critical impurity quantification, MS/MS deconvolution, etc.
Experience developing methods for LC-MS/MS (ESI ionization) and high-performance ion chromatography (HPIC).
A minimum of one year of proven experience in leadership or project management roles.
Professional-level proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
The ideal candidate will also have:
Experience in developing methods for preparative or semi-preparative scale purification.
Experience working with unconventional LC detectors (non-UV), such as CAD, RID, conductivity, PAD etc.
Experience working in quality control laboratory settings and contributing to the establishment of quality control procedures is highly desirable.
Familiarity with the software such as Benchling, Chromeleon, Clarity, and LabSolutions is highly advantageous.
A strong foundation in analytical and organic chemistry, complemented by knowledge of statistics and chemometrics, is considered a significant advantage.
Experience in writing technical transfer documentation, regulatory documentation, and SOPs.
In terms of personal qualities and soft skills, we are looking for a candidate who is highly collaborative, open-minded to exploring unconventional approaches in analytical chemistry, and demonstrates a natural inventiveness. Additionally, being approachable and personable is important to foster a positive team environment.
If this describes you, you will be an excellent fit for our team. We understand that you might not feel like you 'check all the boxes' as you read this job description. However, if this role excites you and makes you eager to learn, we encourage you to apply regardless.
What We Offer
An environment where you're free - and expected - to continuously learn and grow.
Start-up mentality with minimal red tape, providing substantial responsibility and ownership.
The opportunity to be part of something big and impactful.
A chance to advance state-of-the-art technology.
A friendly, very multi-cultural, tight-knit group of world-class researchers and engineers.
A competitive salary and benefits.
25 days of paid annual leave, comprehensive occupational health, injury, and life insurance, along with a robust occupational pension plan.
Application
Please submit your application in English latest August 16 at 11:59 PM (CEST).
Note that applications received via any channel other than the official application form will not be considered.
Want to Learn More?
