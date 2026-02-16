Group Head of Compensation & Performance
2026-02-16
Lead and Shape Compensation & Performance Across an European Organisation
Stena Line is seeking a strategic Group Head of Compensation & Performance to drive our group-wide compensation and performance agenda. In alignment with our people strategy, you will shape compensation practices while strengthening the performance frameworks that drive clarity and accountability across the organisation.
You will lead policies and practices that enable leaders and people teams to make confident and consistent decisions across all regions. By ensuring our job architecture is robust and performance processes are clear, you'll play a key role in creating a supportive, high-performing culture where people understand how they contribute and how they can grow.
Some of your key responsibilities:
• Lead the development and delivery of our global compensation and performance agenda, aligned with our people strategy and business needs.
• Shape and continuously improve reward and performance processes and policies, such as salary structures, performance management, bonus schemes, mobility, and pay transparency practices.
• Ensure our job architecture remains consistent, robust, and well-governed across all countries.
• Support and guide leaders and regional HR teams so they can apply compensation and performance practices confidently, consistently, and in line with governance.
• Drive the digitalisation of compensation and performance processes in collaboration with our People Digital team.
• Use data and analytics to secure pay equity, strengthen governance, and support informed decision-making.
• Act as a trusted advisor to senior leaders on complex compensation and performance matters, including senior-level terms and conditions.
• Guide, mentor and motivate your team to achieve the departmental goals and deliver a consistent approach to compensation and performance matters across the business.
• Collaborate with and influence stakeholders across the organisation to ensure reward and performance initiatives support ongoing business needs and are adopted effectively.
• Stay connected to external trends and market developments to ensure our approach remains modern, competitive, and transparent.
What you will experience
Step into a partly new role with Performance added as a new area, where your expertise directly shapes how people are recognised and motivated to perform at their best across an international organisation. You will lead a small, dynamic team and join a collaborative, high-performing environment where your ideas influence both people and business outcomes.
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring, and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you are strategic and solutions-oriented, with a talent for bringing structure and clarity to complex environments. You combine the expertise to build structures and scalable frameworks, with the influence to drive organisational change and ensure new ways of working are adopted across the business. You build trust with leaders and stakeholders and bring integrity and fairness to each decision. Most of all, you're committed to shaping how people are recognised, motivated and supported to perform across a diverse organisation.
Qualifications:
- Proven track record in European compensation and performance management within a international organisation.
- Deep understanding of compensation practices, regulations, and trends.
- Numeric and data analysis skills.
- Project management skills.
- Experience using a job evaluation system (Korn Ferry Hay preferred)
- Bachelor's degree in HR, Business Administration, or related field
- Certifications in compensation (e.g., CCP, GRP) is a plus.
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our People department reporting to our CPCO. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than 1 March, 2026. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Håkan Sigvardsson, Group Head of Compensation & Payroll Operations at hakan.sigvardsson@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
