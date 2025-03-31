Group Head of Business Development
2025-03-31
Are you ready to take a leading role in driving Nordomatic's business development strategy forward and contribute to our journey towards a more sustainable future?
As Group Head of Business Development, you will play a key role in an innovative organization at the forefront of smart, green building automation technology. We're seeking someone eager to make a difference for both the company and the environment, thriving in a dynamic role with full responsibility for global business development and supporting our growth journey.
Who We Are:
We are a digital and ever-evolving company with 50+ years of experience with companies in the USA, India, United Kingdom, Benelux, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, with over 1,000 employees within the group worldwide.
About the role
The Group Head of Business Development will drive Nordomatic's long-term growth by enhancing our customer value proposition and how it is delivered and communicated. The role will ensure our offering and sales strategy aligns with evolving customer needs and secure Nordomatic's competitive edge in the BMS industry. As this is a group role it will require some travelling and you can be based at any of our European offices.
Job responsibilities:
Develop and continuously improve the group sales strategy and process in line with overall Nordomatic strategy
Strategic development of value proposition and packaging of products and services
Monitor industry developments to keep up to date with the latest trends
Develop sales structure, tools and processes
Develop strategies to achieve sales targets
Pricing strategies and structures
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we require you to have:
5+ years of experience in business development or a related field
Proven experience in sales development and management
Experience working in an international organization
Strong financial understanding
Experience working with CRM systems
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Personal profile:
This is a leadership position requiring a strategic mindset, where you have a strong customer focus and the ability to drive business results. You will be skilled at engaging with individuals from diverse backgrounds and building strong partnerships to achieve shared goals.
Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. We look forward to receiving your application.
