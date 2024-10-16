Group Expert Reliability
2024-10-16
Location can be flexible: Austria - Linz, Austria - Vienna, Belgium - Beringen, Belgium - Kallo, Finland - Porvoo, Germany - Burghausen, Sweden - Stenungsund
Hours: Full-Time
Type of Contract: Permanent
Make Optimized Asset Performance Real!
At Borealis, we pioneer solutions for a brighter tomorrow. Aligned with our strategic vision, we are currently seeking a Group Expert Reliability (m/f/d), to join our global Reliability, Turnarounds & Projects Business Unit. If you possess the expertise and passion for enhancing asset reliability, we warmly invite you to be part of our team!
As a Group Expert in Reliability, you will serve as a technical leader within our organization, contributing your utmost expertise to support various locations. Your primary focus will be on enhancing asset reliability and optimizing related processes.
Your key responsibilities include:
Strategic Development: Develop and refine strategies related to asset reliability, maintenance, and process improvement. Collaborate closely with other Discipline Experts across Borealis/OMV, including Plantavailability, Turnaround and Engineering teams, to drive value creation.
Cost Efficiency and Reliability: Optimize solutions to enhance cost efficiency while ensuring long-term reliability. Identify areas for improvement and implement measures to minimize asset downtime.
Technical Training and Innovation: Provide valuable input to the operations technical community, enabling effective training on new technologies and solutions. Stay abreast of industry advancements and contribute to the development of expertise in reliability practices.
Category Ownership: Take full ownership of the dedicated discipline, ensuring adherence to defined processes. Lead efforts in identifying and eliminating Bad Actors.
Business Development: Pursue and cultivate business opportunities in alignment with asset reliability and performance objectives.
About you
As a Group Expert in Reliability, you hold a Master's degree in Engineering (Electrical, Mechanical, or Instrumentation) with 10-15 years of experience in the petrochemical industry. You excel in PO & HC business understanding, budgetary planning, and leadership, while your project management and influencing skills enable you to drive successful outcomes. You're proactive, eager to travel, and provide support across locations. Fluent in business-level English, you communicate effectively with all stakeholders, making an impact wherever you go.
Our offer
Borealis has competitive compensation and benefits which you can read more about on our Career Page.
Your salary package will reflect your profile, experience and the specifics of the country/location you apply for.
Application Process
If you're excited about the prospect of joining our team and being a part of Making It Real, please submit your application via the "apply now" button in the job posting to apply directly.
If you have any questions, please contact Karolien Vercauteren, (karolien.vercauteren@borealisgroup.com
).
We reserve the right to close this vacancy for further applications when we have received sufficient applications that meet the advertised requirements and will contact you as soon as screening is closed.
At Borealis, we are committed to an equal recruitment process. We value diversity, and all applicants & employees are treated fairly and equally. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination based on factors such as age, gender, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
Borealis only accepts candidate resumes from recruiters or recruiting agencies if they have been explicitly commissioned by Borealis for a specific recruitment and if the data is provided to us in line with the General Data Protection Regulation. Borealis will not accept or pay fees for candidate resumes of any form or kind that were sent unsolicited to either HR or directly to our hiring managers.
