Group Controller to Meva Energy Group
The Finance Family AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Finance Family AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Ale
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want a career that impacts millions of people for the good? Are you driven by the idea of working within an expansive technology organisation where you actively contribute to shaping a sustainable society for future generations?
Meva Energy is now looking to expand with a new Group Controller.
Meva Energy is on a pioneering journey to offer a renewable alternative to fossil fuels in the manufacturing industry. To succeed, a dedicated focus on developing value generating solutions is fundamental where a Group Controller will contribute in a central role.
As Group Controller you will be part of an internal finance team, cooperate with external service providers and work closely with CFO Fredrik Ahlström. This position will be placed at the group HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Purpose of Position
The controlling areas evolve from Meva Energy's core technology, its product costing and market offerings towards projects and production plants to the consolidated group level. In this role you cover the financial perspectives from modelling to budgeting, forecasts and performance follow up.
Specific focuses will vary from time to time when Meva Energy's business advances. The success of this role lies in developing models with a long term perspective at the same time handle the flexibility a fast growing company requires.The current financial software needs a controller's ongoing maintenance while we further develop the system requirements of the group for a future erp-platform implementation.
As a company on a growth journey, the Group Controller has an active part in the finance team and helps to manage the daily processing, group reporting and closing routines.
To excel in this role, you are excited to join in a phase where the business is developing and the finances are growing in complexity and volume. As Group Controller you enjoy working closely with many colleagues and managers of the company, service providers and external counterparts.
Main responsibilities
* Lead and coordinate the budget and forecast process
* Further develop economical models, work processes and systems
* Performing monthly follow up of actuals, proactively act on incorrectness and comment on evolution and variation.
* Translate analytics and visualize insights into business value.
* Active part in the finance team managing the daily processing, group reporting and closing routines.
At Meva Energy, you will be part of a team of skilled and experienced colleagues, where you will work closely with the business and develop the company 's financial management and reporting.
When asked what Meva Energy can offer, Fredrik says: "Working at Meva Energy, you will experience a pioneering spirit among colleagues who are driven professionals determined to reach results. We value curiosity, innovative spirit and aim to provide an environment with high involvement and individual development. Here, you are invited to join the team determined to commercialise a new technology globally and achieve significant environmental improvements by reducing the industry's dependence on fossil fuels."
Qualifications
* Relevant post-secondary education in Accounting and Financial Reporting.
* At least 5 years of experience from financial functions preferably in international group context, business related controlling areas
* Professional proficiency in English and Swedish
* Advanced MS Excel user, experience as superuser/admin level of financial software.
Personal skills & behavioral:
* Talented in translating business needs into structures, processes and systems
* Interest in business dynamics along with core technologies.
* Planning, organizing and training skills.
* Communication and influential skills
* Intellectual curiosity
* Confidence and maturity to collaborate well with peers
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Susanne Areschoug, 0730-983870 or susanne.areschoug@financefamily.se
.
Please apply at earliest possible convenience as we are conducting ongoing evaluations. The first Teams interviews are held during June/July and we are planning to host interviews at Meva Energy from week 33.
Read more about Meva Energy: https://mevaenergy.com/
Read more about The Finance Family: https://financefamily.se Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Finance Family AB
(org.nr 559341-7321), https://financefamily.se/ Kontakt
Interim & rekrytering
Susanne Areschoug susanne.areschoug@financefamily.se 0730-983870 Jobbnummer
8763693