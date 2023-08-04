Grounds Keeper Supervisor (Markskötare)
Amerikanska Ambassaden / Trädgårdsanläggarjobb / Stockholm
2023-08-04
Duties:
The groundskeeper's main responsibility is performing gardening care and grounds maintenance at Mission office facilities including associated agencies, as well as other U.S. Government (USG) owned and leased properties as directed and at the official residences of the Principal Officials at post. The incumbent also serves as a Supervisor for the Char force by directing their daily cleaning activities and other responsibilities for all custodians. The incumbent is responsible for scheduling cleaning projects at the Chancery and assist on special events. Supervises 3-4 custodians.
Prepares soil and plants, cultivate, transplant, fertilize, water, prune, shrubs, trees, flowers, plants to include perennials and annuals, and other vegetation. Mixes topsoil and natural fertilizer applying to grass and flowerbeds as needed.
May pot and arrange specific flowers and plants for indoor and outdoor display. Develops greenhouse plants for future plantings; recommends removal of sick/dying plants and trees.
Keeps all exterior hard surfaces, facades, windows, pedestrian pathways, steps, walkways, green spaces, work areas, roadways, clear of debris, clutter, refuse, trash, moss, and dirt. Reviews work in progress for adherence to job application safety regulations, and timeliness.
Uses power equipment commonly used in gardening and grounds maintenance such as tractors and tractor attachments, backhoes, aerial man lifts., forklifts, cultivators, mowers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, woodchippers, rotary tillers, power brooms, pressure washers and sprayers. Makes minor repairs when necessary to include adjustments on power equipment used in gardening, and on gardening tools, sprinkler heads, and hoes, determining sufficient water pressure, or valve and pipe coverage needs.
The groundskeeper is responsible for the recycling program at the Embassy. This includes waste sorting, storing, and coordinating visits for waste/recycling visits.
Performs snow removal and deicing duties at the Embassy/Consulate compound and other USG owned and leased properties using shovels, power blowers and vehicle attached plows, salt and sand spreaders and other ice melt and traction control materials and equipment.
Directs, assigns, and coordinates daily work of four custodians, or a contracted char force, regarding cleaning and other responsibilities in the Embassy.
Requirements:
EXPERIENCE: A minimum of two (2) years of gardening, groundskeeping is required, including one year supervisory.Plans, schedules, and participates in the gardening work as assigned including but not limited to soil preparation, planting, pruning, trimming, staking, cultivating, weeding, transplanting, of trees, lawn turf, shrubs, ground cover, flowers, and hedges. Performs other gardening work as required.
EDUCATION: Completion of seconday school.
LANGUAGE: Good working knowledge in English is required. This may be tested.
SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Valid drivers licence is required.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
115 89 STOCKHOLM Körkort
