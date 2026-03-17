Graduate ML Software Engineer
ARM Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-17
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We have a fantastic opportunity to move into Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence; key technologies for the future of computing. Arm is everywhere technology matters. Are you thrilled by this? Then we should talk.
We need hardworking and motivated people to join our team. Working with the world's best companies as they build sector-leading products from our designs. You'll share ideas with and learn new skills from the best engineers in the world. We work in small teams, so your contributions will make a difference. This role offers the opportunity to lead, challenge the status quo and ultimately change the world of ML and AI!
What you could be doing as a Graduate?
You will work/develop/design/architect new features and evaluate their performance. The features are mainly in the field of ML compiler and framework development, kernel/user space driver development, real time embedded software development, test automation. You will also be working closely with the ML HW team to achieve optimal system partitioning.
We are looking for someone who has strong analytical skills, is eager to find innovative solutions to sophisticated problems, and is comfortable working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. You have excellent interpersonal skills and enjoy cooperating closely in diverse teams, striving together to fulfil common goals.
We are looking for individuals who:
Hold (or are on track to hold) a Master's or PhD degree in Machine learning, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Computer Science, or similar technical field by the programme start date.
Good programming skills (C, C++, Python)
Qualities that will help your application stand out:
Source control skills (Git, Gerrit, Repo)
Worked and developed using methods like agile Software development, continuous integration and Test driven development.
Experience with Machine Learning applications, frameworks and compilers
Open Source software development
Awareness of hardware architecture principles
Additional Information:
We encourage early applications as we review them on a first come/first served basis. Please apply as soon as you feel ready. Please include your University Transcript (Grade sheet) to your application together with your English CV.
In Return:
In addition to a competitive salary and comprehensive rewards package, you'll also receive the support, autonomy and opportunity to excel in your career.
With a mid-year, and year-end review you'll have two windows each year to progress recognizing the pace at which you could grow. Attend our "Grad-teach-Grads" workshops, guest speaker series and various social events to expand your knowledge. Want to take this a step further? Join our Graduate Committee and home in on your planning, networking and co-ordination skills.
You'll also be invited to our exclusive Global Graduate Conference (GGC)! A yearly occurrence exclusive for Graduates allowing you to hear from executive members, inspiring speakers and make connections for life.
With many of our leaders and technical specialists having originally joined as a Graduate, will you be next?
Our 10x mindset guides how we engineer, collaborate, and grow. Understand what it means and how to reflect 10x in your work: https://careers.arm.com/en/10x-mindset Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Annons ID och titel". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arm Sweden AB
(org.nr 556715-4868), https://careers.arm.com/emerging-talent
Emdalavägen 6 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Jobbnummer
9803521