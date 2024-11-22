Global Supply Chain Business Intelligence Specialist
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Drive impactful change in Epiroc's global supply chain by developing business intelligence solutions that empower data-driven decisions.
As a Business Intelligence Specialist, you will be at the forefront of building and refining BI tools that enhance supply chain visibility and performance. Through your insights and innovation, you'll enable better strategic decision-making, optimizing operations across our global network. Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Join our team
Supply Chain Excellence at Epiroc is an international team of high achievers who prioritize collaborative success. In this role, you will have the mandate to design and execute business intelligence solutions that drive meaningful impact. Working closely with colleagues across IT and Operations, you'll have the freedom to bring your vision and expertise to life, backed by a supportive, goal-oriented team.
Your Mission
The mission of the Supply Chain Excellence team is to deliver global systems, standards, and robust support for our entire supply chain network. Combining deep operational expertise with advanced system capabilities, we work collectively to develop and implement BI solutions that inform and elevate decision-making. As a BI Specialist, you will continuously enhance reporting tools to empower Epiroc with insights for identifying and prioritizing improvement opportunities. This role is essential in standardizing and refining our reporting processes while collaborating closely with IT and Operations to maintain data accuracy and system integrity. You'll also lead BI training sessions, equipping teams with the skills to harness data to support Epiroc's objectives.
Your role
As a Business Intelligence Specialist, you will play a vital role in developing, improving, and scaling BI reporting tools to provide data-driven insights across the organization. This position requires close collaboration with IT and Operations to ensure the accuracy and reliability of reporting systems. Additionally, you'll operate on a global scale, offering guidance and training on BI best practices to foster a data-centric approach within the company.
Your profile
We are seeking a collaborative, innovative thinker who is energized by working across teams and engaging in knowledge-sharing. A global perspective and the ability to engage cross-functional teams are essential. Ideal candidates should bring:
* Strong skills in data analysis and visualization, with experience using Power BI to turn supply chain data into actionable insights.
* Proficiency in SQL and experience with databases such as Oracle, MySQL, or Microsoft SQL Server to manage and manipulate large datasets.
* Experience with programming languages like Python or R for advanced analytics, automation, and data processing.
* Basic project management skills to drive development and implementation processes.
* A solid understanding of supply chain operations, which will be beneficial in providing context and precision to your BI insights.
Location and travel
This position is preferably based in Örebro, though other locations in Sweden may also be considered. No travel is required.
Application and contact information.
We encourage to submit your application through your online career site as soon as possible, but no later than December 15.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For question about the position, please contact Johan Jakobsson, Vice President Supply Chain Excellence, at johan.jakobsson@epiroc.com
, + 1 (469) 782 8399 (please note that Johan is based in US - time difference from Sweden) or recruitment specialist Helena Fiedler, e-mail helena.fiedler@external.epiroc.com
