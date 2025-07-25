Global Sourcing Castings & Steel Category Manager
2025-07-25
At business area Rock Processing and division Crushing Solutions, we're looking for a driven and strategic Global Sourcing Castings & Steel Category Manager to join our team and lead the way in optimizing our supplier landscape.
This is a key role in strengthening our competitive position by improving supply chain value and supporting both strategic and operational purchasing. Welcome to a place where your expertise truly makes an impact!
About your job
In this position, you develop and manage global sourcing strategies for our castings and steel categories. You lead negotiations, develop sourcing strategies, and ensure supplier performance in terms of cost, quality, delivery, and compliance. You also act as a process leader for continuous improvement and collaborate closely with internal stakeholders to drive results.
Your responsibilities include:
Managing multiple categories and key suppliers on a global scale.
Leading supplier selection, qualification, and performance management.
Negotiating key contracts and ensuring compliance with Sandvik policies and standards.
Collaborating with stakeholders to align sourcing decisions with business needs.
Driving cost-effective and value-added solutions while minimizing risk.
Acting as a subject expert and process leader for sourcing improvements.
The location for this position is Svedala. We apply a hybrid work solution and some travel regionally and globally, is part of your job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with extensive experience in sourcing, along with proven expertise in strategic sourcing, supplier account management, and category management within the steel and castings category. You excel in negotiation and are confident in managing complex supplier landscapes, as well as having advanced Excel and data analysis skills. You hold a university degree in business, engineering, or supply chain, or equivalent experience. You're fluent in English, both verbally and in writing.
You're proactive, self-motivated, and business-minded - taking initiatives to drive continuous improvement. You build trust and strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders and thrive in a global, cross-functional environment.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Daniel Remstam, hiring manager, daniel.remstam@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance and will be away on summer vacation. Therefore, it can be difficult to reach us, and the recruitment process might take longer than usual.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 10th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0079538.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Rock Processing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
