Global Social Media Manager
2024-07-17
About the position
Dometic is a global market leader, with millions worldwide using our products. We are on a journey of continuous growth and have set an ambitious vision to empower more people to connect with nature. To help us achieve this ambition, we are looking for a driven and creative Global Social Media Manager to join our Global Marketing team.
As the Global Social Media Manager at Dometic, you will execute our social media strategy across multiple platforms, ensuring alignment with our marketing goals. Key responsibilities include developing content calendars, managing daily operations, and engaging with our community. You will collaborate with various teams and utilize analytics to increase performance. This role is based at our HQ in Stockholm, Solna Strand and you will report to the Head of Community.
Your main responsibilities
Content Calendar Management: Develop and maintain monthly content calendars across all platforms in collaboration with global marketing and regional segments. Daily Social Media Management: Oversee and manage daily operations of Dometic's global social media community. - Graphic Design and Copywriting: Design graphics and create compelling copy for social media posts. - Collaboration: Work with the Head of Community to ensure cohesive and effective social media strategies. Coordinate with various segments to meet regional needs. - Performance Analysis: Monitor and report on social media performance metrics. - Trend Monitoring: Stay current with social media trends, tools, technologies, and best practices, particularly within the outdoor industry. - Content Production Planning: Collaborating with the Head of Community - Plan and oversee social media-first content productions. - Content Creation: Develop and produce engaging social media content, including photos, videos, graphics, and stories. Create high-quality, social-first videos using tools like iPhones and editing apps for Instagram stories and Reels.
What do we offer?
You are offered an interesting role in a dynamic, fast-paced, global environment with great opportunities to grow and take on new challenges. Dometic's growth is continuous, which gives you great possibilities to evolve with the company.
A suitable background would be a proven track record of similar roles, you have a minimum of 4 years of experience in social media management, preferably within a global organization - as well as possessing the following qualifications and experiences:
Proven track record in executing social media strategies that drive engagement and achieve business objectives. Proficiency in social media management tools (e.g., Dash Hudson) and project management software (e.g., Asana). Social media graphic design skills, with experience in tools such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator) or Canva. - Strong copywriting skills with the ability to craft compelling and engaging social media content. - Experience with social media content production and editing, using tools like iPhones and editing apps for Instagram stories and Reels. - Experience and ability to monitor, analyze, and report on social media performance metrics. - Up-to-date with the latest trends, tools, technologies, and best practices in social media. - Experience or a strong interest in the outdoor industry is highly desirable and beneficial, though not required. - Fluent in English, with strong proficiency in US English grammar and writing.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess the following skills, competencies & characteristics:
Ability to align social media strategies with the overall marketing goals and brand vision. Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with global and regional marketing teams. Strong creative skills to develop engaging and innovative content that resonates with our audience. - Meticulous in ensuring brand consistency and high-quality standards in all social media content. - Proactive in identifying opportunities for social media and driving initiatives forward. - Flexible and open to change, with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. - Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to handle unexpected challenges effectively.
And of course - our Core Values
To thrive and succeed in this role, you understand the importance of our core values - Together We build our future, We play to win, We embrace change and We walk the talk; these values reflect the heart and soul of Dometic and they define what it takes to work here and how we do things.
Dometic operates with a 4+1 policy, 4 days per week in the office and the possibility to work 1 day per week remotely. We see the social aspect of being in the office, meeting colleagues, having short coffee break interactions or a quick face to face meeting as key to success as we become more productive and fast paced in terms of problem solving, learning, cross functional collaboration and not the least in a way to have fun at work!
Are you our next star? Then we would love to see your application. Selection is being made on a running basis, though since we are now in the summer-vacation-mode, you can expect feedback from us mid/end August. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Morgan Brechler, Head of Community at morgan.brechler@dometic.com
In this recruitment, personality and logical test will be used as part of the process.
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, and Other Applications. Dometic employs approximately 8.000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 27.8 billion (USD 2.6 billion) in 2023 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Ersättning
