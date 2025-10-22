Global Security Manager
2025-10-22
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Manage the overarching security strategy and continuity initiatives worldwide
Are you interested in taking a key position in protecting individuals, resources, and operations within a worldwide organization focused on a sustainable future? As our new Global Security Manager, you will be responsible for shaping and implementing NKT's security and business continuity strategy across multiple countries and business units. This is a unique opportunity to build a global framework from the ground up, collaborate with senior stakeholders and local specialists, and ensure our professional execution in an increasingly complex world. You'll be part of a collaborative and forward-thinking team, contributing directly to NKT's growth and sustainability journey.
Are you prepared to take a crucial position in global corporate security?
Develop and implement a global security framework
As Global Security Manager, you will oversee the development and execution of NKT's security and business continuity strategy across all sites and business units. You will own the physical and travel security frameworks, emergency and crisis management processes, and ensure compliance with global standards and regulations. In this role, you will enjoy a considerable degree of freedom and visibility, substantially shaping our operational fortitude and the confidence of stakeholders.
Your responsibility will be to:
* Develop and implement NKT's global security governance and strategy
* Own physical security, travel security, emergency and crisis management frameworks
* Collaborate closely with local security -, facility - and HSE responsible
* Facilitate security workshops, training programs, and awareness initiatives
* Conduct risk assessments, facilitate improvement initiatives and interface with enterprise risk management
* Monitor and implement relevant legislation, standards, and customer requirements
You will report to the Head of Group HSSE and collaborate closely with a broad set of stakeholders (i.e. site managements, facility management and local safety and security managers, legal, commercial, procurement and communications.) The role can be based in Sweden, Portugal, Czech Republic, or Poland, with travel required 1-2 times per month across Europe.
Strategic and tactical personality with effective leadership and communication skills
You are a motivated and structured leader who thrives in complex environments and enjoys building value creating and to-the-point frameworks from scratch. Your open mindset and effective communication skills enable you to engage stakeholders and implement change across diverse teams. You are self-motivated, engage with your colleagues, and encourage cooperation to reach mutual goals.
You also have:
* A Bachelor's degree in Security Management, Criminal Justice, or related field
* 7-10 years of experience in corporate or group-level security roles
* Demonstrated ability to oversee security operations across multiple locations
* In-depth understanding of physical security systems, risk management, and crisis response
Be the architect of our security transformation
NKT is committed to building a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
At NKT, you will join a cooperative team that provides valuable international experience. We provide avenues for skill development, the ability to shape global frameworks, and the chance to contribute to a safer and more sustainable organization. You'll work closely with senior leadership and have the chance to contribute to strategic decisions in a company committed to innovation and sustainability.
"In my role as a leader, I am looking for a candidate who can cultivate trust across the organization while articulating our security strategy with assurance and precision," says Hiring Manager, René Olsen.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than November 2nd of 2025. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Kevin Strack at kevin.strack@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
