Global Sales Director - Mobile Crushing and Screening Division
Sandvik AB / Chefsjobb / Svedala Visa alla chefsjobb i Svedala
2024-12-19
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Trelleborg
, Skurup
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Svedala
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is an industrial frontrunner in crushing and screening equipment for mining and construction applications. Two of our key success factors are our brilliant people and inclusive culture. To continue attracting, engaging and developing top talents in the best possible way for our business, we are working towards an even more employee-centric, digital and agile approach.
We are now looking for a GLOBAL SALES DIRECTOR to join our Leadership Team in the Mobile Crushing and Screening Division. Reporting to our Division President, you will be accountable for leading and motivating the sales team to drive profitable growth. Aligned to our purpose 'Making the Shift - advancing the world through engineering' you will seek to optimize our sales channels.
Do you always have the customer's best interest at heart and are willing to walk that extra mile - the one that sometimes makes the difference between success and failure? Then we have the perfect Global Sales Director opportunity for you.
Your mission
In this role, you connect the Sales and Operations functions of the business, promoting the overall Business Area strategies and initiatives and setting the foundation for understanding and commitment within the Sales organization. You ensure that we realize our customers' key success factors, develop ways of selling and always aim to exceed our customers' expectations.
Key Responsibilities:
Participate as an active member of the Leadership Team working in collaboration to set the overall Divisional strategy
Define and implement a clear sales strategy consistent with the Division's long-term 'shift to growth' strategy and overall purpose
Within this plan focus will be required on both customer retention but also new market and customer development
Develop strategies to target the right product mix maximising opportunity to grow market share
Drive a culture of effective pipeline management and reporting, ensuring timely movement of opportunities through pipeline to successful conclusion
Lead the global sales team to ensure close collaboration with the operations team to manage ongoing business with existing customers including optimisation of forecasts, and continuous communication internally to ensure visibility of customer and stakeholder requirements
Develop team members, ensuring they understand the premium products and services they are selling, the competition and how we can differentiate our offering 'Making the Shift'
Understand industry specific trends and landscapes and effectively adjust strategic direction with the Sales team
Lead the team to effectively performance manage Dealer/Distributor partners and ensure they meet the Sandvik core values in their dealings with customers
This role is based in Svedala, Sweden, and extensive travel is a natural part of the job.
Your profile
We are looking for someone:
With a degree in Engineering, Economics, Marketing or Business, and with extensive experience from working in senior roles with business development, sales and/or technical aspects through both distributor and direct channels.
A proven track record of driving a successful global sales function and developing partnerships and business growth utilizing the principles of value selling.
Excellent leadership and communication skills. You can easily lead and develop your team of Sales Managers in a global environment with commercial and technical matters understand and the ability to translate the needs and trends in the market to advance your sales/market offering.
Have extensive work experience from a global distributor network sales or a similar field.
Experience in establishing and maintaining long-lasting and strong relationship with stakeholders, customers and dealers/distributors.
You will have a collaborative and entrepreneurial mindset and a passion and curiosity to explore new possibilities and you constantly keep an eye on development and market trends.
Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills in English
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Denise Johansson at denise.johansson@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
How to apply
We have an ongoing selection process for this recruitment and ask you to send your application as soon as possible and no later than December 29, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0074336.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2023 , sales were approximately 11.5 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees. #LI-DNI Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Stationsplan 1 (visa karta
)
233 31 SVEDALA Arbetsplats
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions - Svedala Jobbnummer
9071700