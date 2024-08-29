Global R&D Hardware Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2024-08-29
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy global protection and control development center for transmission applications we are looking for an experienced R&D manager who wants to become part of the R&D management team in Västerås, Sweden.
You are an experienced and passionate leader with good communication skills and strong people and leadership skills. You will lead the Hardware team in Sweden and have a global role for hardware developed between Sweden and Switzerland. You will collaborate with many different stakeholders across different countries and cultures so previous leadership experience from an international and cross-cultural collaboration will serve you well in this role.
Every day will be different with HR and budget topics for roughly 20 members in the local team up to 30 members globally. One needs to drive, facilitate and work on improvements be it technical or process as well as identify and foster a climate of innovation and collaboration. Meanwhile working sub suppliers, supply chain and operations while safeguarding our high standards of health and safety and quality.
You are result oriented, responsive and have a high sense of ownership for quality. You are eager to learn from our experienced staff but are also a driving force that will push our boundaries forward and drive the organization, both on the local and global level.
Your background
Master/Diploma or advanced degree in hardware engineering or related disciplines
Technical background in electronics development and/or industrial electronics
Proven track record in driving change in development practices
Project management skills, with proficiency in leading development teams or development labs
Experience in people management as line manager or equivalent management position
Team player with a high degree of initiative and excellent leadership skills
You are fluent in spoken and written English and have a basic language skill in Swedish
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before September 15! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
For specific questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager, Dilip Kota-Elfving, dilip.kota-elfving@hitachienergy.com
. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
8867160