Global Quality Specialist - Energy Storage
2025-03-05
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to Global Quality & Continuous Imp Manager.
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will have the opportunity to support the deployment of the Quality strategy within the organization, including quality culture, systems, tools, with the aim to achieve and even exceed customer expectations, while ensuring sustainable operations. Assist the organization in achieving the right mix of prevention, continuous improvement, robust root cause analysis, quick response and sustainable solution to problems. Collaborate with all necessary functions that impact on the quality results in order to reach the targets for the organizational unit and aiming for world-class level performance.
Your responsibilities
• Lead and takes active participation in resolution of customer cases, following robust root cause analysis and corrective actions implementation (supplier + customers)
• Works within ABB global organizational units / functions to prevent mistakes and defects in products and avoid problems when delivering solutions or services to customers.
• Participates in establishing mechanisms to ensure that requirements from ABB, customers and stakeholders can be fulfilled, focusing on prevention rather than only control.
• Performs audit and/or ensures audits are performed and uses Quality data analytics from all parts of the organization to identify risks, failures and non-conformances.
• Drives and participates in initiatives to improve on agreed aspects of Quality, in close collaboration with global units and across multiple units or functions as applicable.
Qualifications for the role
Degree in Electrical Engineering
5+ years of professional experience in Quality roles and/or in Batteries business
Knowledge of manufacturing processes for the different battery technologies (Lead-Acid, Nichel-Zinc, Lithium, etc.)
Strong analytical skills, familiar to work approaching with structured Root cause analysis and 8D report
Strong approach to Continuous improvement along the entire value chain with focus on the Tier1 suppliers and PPAP tool.
Good communication skills in English (written & verbal) and willingness to travel (30%)
What's in it for you?
Join an undiscussed market leader, a strong brand that markets high quality products
Bring your knowledge and expertise, make the difference in technology
Feel empowered: take ownership and drive exciting results in your scope of action
More about us
We are searching for a Global Quality Specialist who will lead the Quality of the entire value chain for Energy storage systems (Batteries and battery cabinets) providing active support during the product validation phase (in collaboration with CRC/AT), challenging the Production Part Approval Process and providing support to the customers during commissioning/product lifecycle.
The candidate will be the main contact point in case of customer issue related to batteries commodity and will lead the RCA process involving the relevant ABB stakeholders and external suppliers.
We value people from different backgrounds. Apply today for your next career step within ABB and visit www.abb.com
