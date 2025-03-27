Global Process Owner
2025-03-27
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Do you want to develop our procurement organization and contribute to enable the fossil freedom that drives society forward? For our Procurement Excellence team we are looking for our next Global Process Owner - Buying Channels.
We are looking for individuals that challenge the way we think, lead us down new paths and want to contribute to procurement's future, a fundamental part of how Vattenfall will reach its goals on our journey towards fossil freedom.
As our Global Process Owner - Buying Channels you will become a part of our Processes & Systems team in Procurement Excellence. The team's core focus is on Procurement Global Process ownership; managing the tools and systems to facilitate the global processes and then supporting procurement operations via other process related activities. The team is geographically dispersed, with members located in our core Countries Germany, The Netherlands and Sweden. The current team will increase to 10 members, which is part of a broader Procurement Excellence department of 25+ colleagues.
Your main responsibilities as our Global Process Owner - Buying Channels
As the Global Process Owner for procurement, you will own the global procurement process to integrate the source-to-contract upstream global processes with related processes on the Finance and Business side of the organization, ensuring end-to-end process efficiency. As such, you will have a critical role in the 'Buying Channels' process; for example, thinking about challenges such as how to increase user adoption. You will investigate how the global process is integrated within our tools and systems landscape; working with Tool Owners to assess possible functionality upgrades to enhance efficiency and compliance.
Your role also involves driving global process standardization and adoption, defining roles and responsibilities, optimizing the process by identifying bottle-necks, opportunities or process gaps and working with our internal teams to implement necessary improvements. Additionally, you will be responsible for updating related global process documentation and supporting group-wide Procurement infrastructure projects; providing input and guidance to aid project success. You will be working closely with many stakeholders such as Business Architects, Compliance, Legal, Finance, Sustainability and other Procurement teams.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe you have:
University degree or equivalent.
Minimum 5 years' experience in a procurement function.
Detailed knowledge of operational and strategic Procurement processes.
Project and change management experience, including evidence leading internal continuous improvement projects/initiatives.
Experience with SAP, S4HANA, eCatalogues.
It is meritorious if you have:
Experience in business process modelling in an international environment (including use of BPM tools).
Experience developing procurement tools and systems.
Experience standardising/optimising processes.
Development of control frameworks and/or KPIs for business processes.
Project Management certification or equivalent.
CIPS certification or equivalent.
We are looking for a person who is a doer, engaged and who is able to drive projects through to a finish autonomously. You will collaborate with a lot of different stakeholders in this position, to thrive you should have excellent stakeholder management skills. We also believe you enjoy working with others and are good at building relationships. To be successful we believe you are structured in your way of working, a logical thinker and with an eye for continuous improvement.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Amsterdam, Berlin or Solna (Sweden).
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager James Knight, james.knight@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Elisabeth Hagman at Elisabeth.hagman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (Seko), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna).
We welcome your application in English as soon as possible, but no later than April 9:th. Please apply only with your CV, we do not accept Cover Letters. We will conduct rolling selection, so please submit your application as soon as possible. We only accept applications through our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
