Global Key Account Manager - Etteplan
VEM Chefsrekrytering & Interim AB / Säljarjobb / Västerås
2023-08-09
Are you passionate about sales and a persistent customer value builder? Do you have an innovative and proactive approach in driving business. Then you might be Etteplans next Global Key Account Manager
About The Position
As a Global Key Account Manager (GKAM), you will be responsible for leading sales and developing global cooperation with your key accounts as well as identifying new business opportunities for long-term growth. As KAM you get the opportunity to sell Etteplans entire competence service offering. This implies customer oriented and often strategically beneficial solutions and deliveries boosting the competitiveness for both the customers and Etteplan. You create and execute upon relevant customer plans, report, and forecast financial topics and plan actions related to key accounts. You become a key person to step by step increase the share of project sales and "continued services" and work to ensure that the offer can be sold to a greater extent as a priced complete delivery. The position requires identifying and networking with multiple external and internal resources while driving your sales.
About You
We believe that you have at least a few years experience from counseling and customer-oriented sales. Most of this experience should be acquired from successful international business solution sales, preferably in the industrial sector and towards C-level management. Experience of sales in technology-oriented services e.g., in area of engineering, electronics and software service business is highly meritorious. You speak and write fluently in Finnish or Swedish and English, German is meritorious. You are most likely to have a Masters or Bachelor 's degree in technology or in economics.
We expect you to be passionate about building customer value centric growth and business solutions inspired by an entrepreneurial mindset. You are proactive and solution oriented and have a consultive and confidence-inspiring approach to your customers and other stakeholders. We highly value your personal qualities.
In Etteplan's own words
This position is a great opportunity to attain a leading business development role working in an exciting international growth company with fantastic colleagues. You will have the opportunity to work at a company with an inspiring and coaching way of leading which challenges traditional ways of working in the consulting service business. We have a strong network of contacts and extensive experience from various industries, which will give you an unique opportunity to develop yourself. You will gain rapid personal development in value-adding sales through coaching, training, and exchange of experience. As an organization, we are open and have a flat hierarchy. Etteplan has a global initiative that creates awareness and understanding of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within the company. We are an organization in transition to find new ways to do things better, bringing value and efficiency to our customers.
Etteplan is a global engineering company with over 4,000 specialists who work according to the motto 'Engineering with a difference'. We are convinced that tomorrow's technical challenges require new approaches, and that every employee is important to achieve this. Read more: https://www.etteplan.com/sv
Good to know
The location of your home office is preferably either in Helsinki, Finland or within commuting distance to Västerås, Sweden. The work requires travelling to Customers and Etteplan's locations, mainly in Europe. You will report to the SVP Global Sales, Jukka Lahtinen and be a part of the global sales team. We handle applications on an ongoing basis from the start of August but would like to receive your application no later than August 27. Ersättning
