Global Industrial Sales Manager
2023-08-01
You bring your passion and drive for business development, experience in B2B-sales, and curiosity for technical solutions. We will give you the opportunity to work in a global organization, Veolia Water Technologies, with a market-leading position. Our technical solutions for water purification are sold to customers all over the world.
Are you interested?
We are looking for a Global Sales Manager - responsible for our industry segment.
Your mission will be to develop the industry market through sales activities via our world-wide network of Business Units within Veolia Water Technologies and directly to the end-customer. You can look forward to a a senior position where you get to drive your own activities and ample opportunity to grow and development.
Our ambition is to make the world's best filters for water treatment...
and Hydrotech is part of the Veolia Water Technologies group - a global company with nearly 220,000 employees. In Sweden, Veolia Water Technologies consists of Hydrotech and AnoxKaldnes. Together we share a passion and work daily to improve the quality of drinking and waste water for people around the world.
At Hydrotech, we are about 70 employees and our office and production are located in Vellinge outside of Malmö.
As Global Sales Manager you have a key position...
and you can look forward to an independent and constantly developing role. Your mission is to develop our industry segment. Sales activities and business development are mostly focused on our world-wide network of Business Units within Veolia Water Technologies. You will be identifying new needs of customers and focus on strengthening the relationships with our BU, so they always have Hydrotechs solutions for water treatement top of mind.
You are part of our local sales team and have close cooperation with your colleagues world-wide. The position does not include responsibility for employees.
Your work will involve:
Develop and perform all sales activities in the industrial market
Analyze customer needs and prepare action plans for effective search of sales leads and prospects
develop and maintain new and existing customers in exciting areas such as municipalities, pulp industries, food producers and pharmaceutical industries.
This position involves traveling (ca 50 days/year) to customers mainly in Europe and North America.
You are a goal-oriented relationship builder...
and you have experience from selling technical solutions or products, preferably within the industrial market. As your work field is focused on the global market, it's is preferable if you have experience from international business. It is an advantage if you have experience working through resellers and/or have experience from the water treatment business.
Although our solutions for water treatment may sound complicated, the focus of this position (competence wise) is on the development of the business and relationships.
To be successful in this position, we expect you to be goal-oriented, bring a lot of power of initiative, and have the ability to gain the trust of the people you communicate with. You have a strong track record within B2B sales and are motivated by working with multiple stakeholders across different industries.
What else? Since communication is key to this position, full professional proficiency in English is a requirement, as well as confidence in Swedish (written and spoken).
About Veolia
Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. In 2022, with nearly 220,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group supplied 79 million people with drinking water and 61 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 48 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated revenue of EUR28.508 billion in 2021. www.veolia.com
About Hydrotech
Starting out as a small company in Vellinge, south Sweden, we are now represented in most countries throughout the world through a network of professional partners. In 2004, Hydrotech became a part of the French group Veolia, one of the world's largest companies focused on different solutions for water and wastewater treatment.
We have delivered more than 12 000 filters all over the world and are considered the market leader within our range of products.Around 65 people work at Hydrotech, and we are proud to say that all of our filters are of Swedish origin and manufactured in our own workshop in Vellinge.
Learn more about us - www.hydrotech.se
