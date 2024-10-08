Global HR Process & Systems Professional (temporary)
2024-10-08
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready to take on a challenge and contribute to the success of a global company?
Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure, and natural resources industries, is looking for a passionate individual to join our team on a temporary assignment until 31st August 2025.
If you're driven by innovation and eager to make an impact, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
Your Mission
In this role, you will be the first point of contact for incoming requests through ServiceNow supporting Epirocs global HR processes and the HR systems we use.
You will analyze incidents, identify patterns, and propose changes to systems and processes to drive improvements. Working closely with Global HR Process and System Specialists, you will help drive digitalization and automation to align with our business strategies.
You'll initiate and participate in various pilots, sub-projects, and business collaborations, contributing to the development of system solutions and product enhancements.
You will also test new features and work with Global HR Analysts and HR Process & System Specialists to create training materials, reducing incoming tickets and supporting onboarding for new HR colleagues.
By developing manuals, learning activities, and videos, you'll help ensure our teams get the most value out of global HR applications, empowering them to work more efficiently.
As an ambassador for our global HR systems such as SuccessFactors, Cornerstone, ServiceNow, and Power BI, you will be the go-to person for users in the Global Center of Excellence HR.
You will design and advise on HR reports, compiling and submitting them to meet group and legal requirements. Your role will continuously contribute to process improvements, maximizing the value and enhancing business performance.
Through collaboration with HR colleagues on a local, regional, and global level, you'll contribute to the development of our Global Center of Excellence HR, embodying a data-driven approach and supporting our commitment to process optimization.
Your Profile
You hold a Bachelor's degree in a relevant field, such as Human Resources Management or Business Administration, and bring at least 2 years of experience in a similar role.
You are knowledgeable and passionate about HR systems and reporting, with hands-on experience in cloud-based HR systems and ticketing platforms like ServiceNow.
Familiarity with HR processes and fluency in English are essential, and additional language skills are a plus.
You are an excellent communicator, both spoken and via email, with a strong service mindset.
Your ability to coordinate, prioritize tasks, and solve problems proactively makes you an ideal candidate.
You thrive in a team environment, are flexible in your approach, and always go the extra mile to ensure successful deliveries. While you can work independently, you are equally committed to collaboration.
Location
Epiroc Office within EMEA time zone.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2024-10-21. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For question about the position, please contact hiring manager:
Fredrik Olausson, Manager Global Service Desk HR fredrik.olausson@epiroc.com
For questions about the hiring process, please contact:
Dana Galova, Recruitment Specialist dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
