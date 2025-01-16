Global Head of Learning and Development, Talent Management and Diversity to
2025-01-16
Are you ready to make a global impact? We're looking for a dynamic and innovative leader to take the reins as our Global Head of Learning and Development, Talent Management and Diversity. In this role, you'll drive our global talent development programs, manage talent pipelines, and champion diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
About TitanX
TitanX is a global partner to manufacturers of commercial vehicles for heat transfer. With the support of our owners TataAutoComp Systems, our mission is to develop innovative and competitive thermal management solutions to accelerate the work towards cleaner transportation. At TitanX, we trust that every team member makes a difference, contributes with innovative ideas and adds value to the company. Our decision-making processes are short, we act quickly and take ownership. We are a global team and achieve better results together.
About the role
The Global Head of Learning and Development, Talent Management, and Diversity will lead the strategic direction and execution of our organization's global talent development programs, manage talent pipelines, and champion diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and will also cover support of spearheading TBEM initiatives. In this role you need to be an innovative leader with deep expertise in HR practices, be committed to fostering an inclusive culture, and have the ability to drive transformational change across a global organization.
Key Responsibilities:
In this role you will have the opportunity to drive global initiatives in close collaboration with the VP Group HR & Internal Communications and local HR heads in respective country. Your areas of responsibility:
Learning and Development:
• Develop and implement a global learning and development strategy that supports the organization's growth and aligns with business objectives.
• Design and oversee training programs, leadership development initiatives, and continuous learning opportunities.
• Utilize various learning methodologies and technologies to deliver effective training solutions.
• Evaluate the effectiveness of training programs and make continuous improvements based on feedback and performance metrics.
• Foster a culture of continuous learning and professional development.
Talent Management:
• Develop and implement strategies for talent acquisition, development, retention, and succession planning.
• Oversee the performance management process, ensuring it aligns with organizational goals and promotes employee growth.
• Identify and develop high-potential employees and future leaders.
• Implement programs to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction.
• Use data and analytics to assess talent management practices and identify areas for improvement.
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion:
• Lead the development and implementation of DEI strategies and initiatives to foster an inclusive workplace culture.
• Collaborate with senior leadership to integrate DEI principles into all aspects of the employee lifecycle.
• Develop and promote programs that support diversity in recruitment, retention, and career development.
• Monitor and report on DEI metrics and progress towards goals.
• Serve as a thought leader and advocate for DEI within the organization and externally.
TBEM:
• The TBEM HR Lead is supporting TBEM Global Leader for spearheading initiatives aligned with the Tata Business Excellence Model.
Location: Linköping, Sweden
Employment: Full time permanent employment
Starting date: As soon as possible.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field. Master's degree preferred.
• Proven track record of implementing business excellence models, preferably TBEM.
• Strong understanding of TBEM principles and methodologies.
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in HR, with a focus on learning and development, talent management, and diversity.
• Proven experience in a global or multinational organization.
Key competencies
• Strategic Vision: Craft and implement long-term strategies that drive success.
• Leadership: Inspire and lead teams across multiple regions.
• Communication: Deliver clear and impactful messages to diverse audiences.
• Innovation: Embrace new methodologies and technologies to drive progress.
• Collaboration: Work seamlessly with cross-functional teams and senior leadership.
• Analytical Skills: Use data to make informed strategic decisions.
What we offer
We describe our work climate as international, empowering, multicultural, fast and dynamic. With us, you are involved in creating world-class premium products in a global company. TitanX is a workplace where you get the chance to grow, and you can make a difference! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Titanx Engine Cooling AB
(org.nr 556080-1937) Arbetsplats
TitanX Holding AB Jobbnummer
9107940