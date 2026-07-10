Engineer Triboconditioning® & Surface Engineering
Tribonex AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2026-07-10
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Do you want to work with advanced surface technologies that solve real industrial challenges in friction, wear, and efficiency? We are now looking for an engineer to join Tribonex AB and contribute to the development and industrialization of our Triboconditioning® technology.
About the role
As an Engineer within Triboconditioning®, you will play a key role in developing, optimizing, and implementing surface treatment processes for demanding industrial applications. Our technology is used to improve performance and lifetime of components such as gears, bearings, shafts, and other tribological systems.
You will work in a small, highly specialized team where you combine hands-on laboratory work with analytical and customer-oriented tasks. The role spans from process development and testing to customer projects and industrial scale-up.
Your responsibilities
• Develop and optimize Triboconditioning® processes for different materials and applications
• Plan, execute, and analyze laboratory and pilot-scale experiments
• Work with surface characterization techniques (e.g., SEM, profilometry, XRF)
• Support customer projects with technical expertise and documentation
• Contribute to industrialization and scaling of processes to production environments
• Collaborate with production partners and external stakeholders
Your profile
We believe you have a strong technical foundation combined with a curiosity for applied engineering challenges.
Requirements:
• MSc in Materials Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or similar
• Understanding of tribology, surface chemistry, or materials science
• Experience with experimental work and data analysis
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Meritorious:
• Experience in surface treatment, coatings, or chemical processes
• Knowledge of friction and wear mechanisms
• Experience from industrial environments or production processes
• Familiarity with analytical tools such as SEM or similar
Who you are
You are a structured and analytical engineer who enjoys solving complex problems. You take ownership of your work and thrive in an environment where theory meets practical application. As we are a small company, we value flexibility, collaboration, and a proactive mindset.
What we offer
At Tribonex, you will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology in a company with strong growth ambitions. You will be part of a tight-knit team where your contributions have a direct impact on both technology development and business success.
• A key role in an innovative tech company
• Opportunity to work closely with industry-leading customers
• Hands-on work combined with advanced engineering challenges
• A collaborative and entrepreneurial work environment
Application
Please send your application to: career@tribonex.com
Last day for application is September 30th but selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible.
For questions regarding the role contact Elias Nyrot, Head of Engineering, 070-223 34 59, (e-mail: elias.nyrot@tribonex.com
) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30
E-post: career@tribonex.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tribonex AB
(org.nr 559368-3377), https://tribonex.com/
Knivstagatan 12 (visa karta
)
753 23 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
10000157