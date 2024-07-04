Global Electrolux Talent Program | Project Coordinator Group HR
2024-07-04
Global Electrolux Talent Program presents:
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. This program is for you, who are interested in a global, hands-on experience in an intercultural setting with the goal of securing global employment opportunities within the company upon a successful completion of the internship.
Project coordinator - Group HR/People PMO - Stockholm
The Electrolux People function is on a transformational journey, driving digitalization, globalization and continuous improvement of our People processes leveraging platforms such as Workday, Cornerstone, Glint, and Phenom. All with the purpose of elevating the user experience for candidates, employees and people leaders across Electrolux globally.
We are looking to further strengthen our Group HR/People PMO team, who leads the work to plan, develop and implement new solutions and ways of working globally. Reporting to Head of Group HR/People PMO, this role is an excellent learning and growth opportunity being part of the engagement and development journey through the 14 months experience the program provides.
You will partner and work closely with different project and change managers. You will work in a truly global, high pace environment in a diverse and highly motivated team. You will be based in Stockholm.
A regular day at work
As a Project coordinator you will focus on project and change management and:
Support project managers with operational project management tasks such as planning and status tracking for ongoing initiatives
Coordinate project activities and facilitate workshops
Drive implementation related activities in close collaboration with the change management team
Collaborate with project team members, external vendors, on-site HR/People teams and other stakeholders to ensure alignment of expectations and understanding of upcoming activities
Continuously improve our project and change management methodology and toolbox
Support in building competence around project and change management in our function
Who you are:
Above all you have an intense drive, willingness to learn and a continuous improvement mindset!
Agile - Both reactive and proactive, you work efficiently and flexibly to deliver results within simultaneously running processes. A fast thinker with ability to pick up and take action on new information rapidly.
Analytical - With an eye for detail and the ability to interpret complex data. A passion for analysing data and making conclusions and recommendations.
Growth - You love to explore new ideas and drive continuous improvement, not only to do your best work but to develop your capabilities and acquire new skills.
Collaborative team player - Committed to deliver on your tasks and supporting the team. You ask, and you listen, you take ideas on board and drive for constant improvement.
Communicative - Whether face-to-face or on the phone, you can communicate plans and articulate your ideas and build a good relationship with colleagues.
A hands-on problem-solver - You see a challenge as an opportunity, and you are not afraid of "rolling-up the sleeves" to get into the details of solving a problem
What you will learn:
You will be able to reach a 360 view of what Project Management and Change Management entails:
Project management methodology, project planning and progress tracking, issue and risk management
Change management methodology, planning, preparation and execution of change management activities
Practical experience in applying project and change methodology in a complex global company structure where you need to navigate and collaborate across functions and cultures
How to drive adoption and sustainable project outcomes in a VUCA world
How to work in an agile manner, always having continuous improvement in mind
How to have fun, while learning about HR and seeing the major impact the initiatives bring globally to people and the organization
Education & experience:
The position requires:
Minimum Bachelor's degree on any academic discipline with strong passion for HR and Project Management
Ability to cope with high pace and changes, ability to multitask and manage changing priorities
Digital mindset with customer centric focus
Great communication skills, ability to create and maintain work relations with key stakeholders and facilitate discussions between different teams
Strong analytic, problem-solving skills and consultative attitude
Excellence in MS-Office suite, specifically Excel and PowerPoint.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
It is preferred:
1-2 years of project management experience
Experience on working on a global scope
Strong interest in and understanding of continuous improvement and agile ways of working
What you will get from the program:
Great learning experience and skill-building
Gross salary of 28,500 SEK for the first 12-months and for the 13th and 14th a gross salary of 30,400 SEK
Vacation days and other company benefits
Mobile phone and laptop
Visa costs, visa process and relocation support: local registration processes
