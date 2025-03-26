Global Demand Planner
2025-03-26
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for planning and collaboration? Do you thrive in a global environment, bringing teams together to drive efficiency? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
As a Global Demand Planner, you will play a key role in coordinating the global demand planning process across all regions. You'll work closely with regional teams, marketing, and supply chain functions to ensure smooth execution of our Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) process.
Your insights and coordination will help shape our global strategy and ensure we meet customer needs effectively.
Your Mission
Lead the implementation of the global demand planning process, supporting and guiding regional teams.
Consolidate regional demand plans into a comprehensive global demand strategy.
Collaborate with marketing teams to validate and refine forecasts.
Facilitate global Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) meetings and ensure alignment across functions.
Work closely with supply planning teams to coordinate global demand and supply responses.
Analyze forecast accuracy and drive continuous improvements.
Act as a key liaison between regions, ensuring seamless communication and collaboration.
Contribute to process development, system improvements, and supply chain innovation.
Your Profile
Experience in demand planning and forecasting within a global organization.
Strong background in supply chain management, inventory control, or distribution.
Excellent project management skills with a proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
A background in consumable business, logistics, or a similar industry is an advantage.
Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint.
Strong communication skills in English (additional languages are a plus).
A university degree in Business, Supply Chain, Marketing, Engineering, or a related field.
Location and travel
This position is located in Fagersta, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contacts
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than April 5th, 2025.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Emelie Lindback, Global S&OP Manager, emelie.lindback@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Dana Galova, Recruitment specialist, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
