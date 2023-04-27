Global Compliance Officer
Sandvik AB / Juristjobb / Svedala Visa alla juristjobb i Svedala
2023-04-27
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Trelleborg
, Skurup
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Svedala
, Malmö
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Hedemora
eller i hela Sverige
To strengthen our compliance journey, we're now looking for a Global Compliance Officer to join us at Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP) - a person with high integrity and a passion for doing business in an ethical and sustainable way!
This is a unique opportunity to join us on an exciting quest where legal and compliance are essential parts of the business strategy. We need a person eager to raise awareness and actively promote the importance of the ethical way of conducting business, ready to support us with both strategic initiatives and hands-on activities, ensuring the development of a solid compliance culture and robust processes throughout our organization.
Your mission
This is a role with the scope covering the full suite of Sandvik compliance programs Anti-bribery and anti-corruption, Data Privacy, Trade and Competition. You're part of the Legal and Compliance team - a business partner to the global SRP organization with a mission to ensure a high level of compliance with laws, regulations, internal policies, and procedures, and to implement monitoring frameworks for identifying, report and mitigate compliance risks.
You work actively to support the business and to raise awareness of all compliance-related matters via training and communication and by connecting Sandvik compliance programs to our operations in an easy and understandable way, making it a natural part of our day-to-day business and relevant business processes. Through clear communication, training, and support you help us solve compliance matters and implementation of compliance requirements making sure that we manage both risks and opportunities across our divisions and sales areas effectively.
You report directly to the Business Area Compliance Director. The location for this role is preferably in Stockholm, but other locations can be considered. This role entails occasional trips between various SRP locations globally.
Your character
We need a person with a relevant university degree - such as Law, Business Administration, or Finance - in combination with solid experience from compliance areas, governance, audits, risk management, and operations. Implementing and executing compliance programs and business processes, assessing risks, driving projects and change, guiding management and organizations are part of your previous career. Doing business in all corners of the world requires cultural awareness and excellent communication skills in English. Knowledge of other languages, including Swedish, is a plus.
Implementing Compliance programs and processes, supporting business, and encountering day-to-day issues and dilemmas are a significant part of how you have built your professional expertise, and experience in the areas of ABC, Trade and Investigations could be advantageous.
Mixing a holistic approach with analyzing details, and critically evaluating the risks and rewards for the business and organization is essential. With solid and open communication skills you easily build trust and develop global networks and successful collaborations across borders, and you master stakeholder management. Other words to describe you are tech-savvy, persistent, organized, self-driven, and a fast learner - excellent features to become successful in this role!
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than May 11, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0054507).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Yury Mishenin, Compliance Director, +46 84 561 569
Ulrika Gruffman, Recruitment Professional, +46 (0)40 406 892
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)40 409 240
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)40 409 025
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Recruitment Specialist
Ulrika Gruffman
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Stationsplan 1 (visa karta
)
233 31 SVEDALA Arbetsplats
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions - Svedala Jobbnummer
7707654