Global Compensation & Benefits and Mobility Specialist
2023-07-10
Are you an experienced Compensation, Benefits and Mobility Expert who is interested in working in an exciting and dynamic global organisation? Do you want to continue developing and be part of a great energetic HR team? Then you might be the person we are looking for.
As a Global Compensation, Benefits and Mobility Specialist you will act as an expert within your field and support HRBP's and managers in recruiting and retaining talent. You will be giving ongoing operative support within the area of Global Mobility including supporting hiring through different forms of employment, (Local contracts, Governmental and Non-Governmental Expats) personal income taxes, pensions and social insurance, immigration issues and relocation. You will also give advice and support regarding individual cases within the Compensation and Benefits area, including pension and salaries. You will also take global ownership including ongoing development and improvement within specific areas within the field of expertise. This includes assessing business needs and suggest improvements of policies and tools, and the responsibility for business implementation, and follow-up to reach results.
In this role you:
- Act Specialist on collective agreements and conditions and support within HR and the Business on these matters
- Take full ownership of Business Swedens' global pension solutions including professional advice and management of projects to further develop this area in a global organisation with a high rate of expatriates
- Own and execute on salary deduction - to pension policy
- Take global ownership for employee related insurances and benefits such as health insurance and health care, including yearly renewal and potential new procurements
As a Global Compensation, Benefits and Mobility Specialist you will be part of our HR-team, based at our head offices in Stockholm, whilst reporting to our VP of Human Resources.
To be successful in this role we believe you have a minimum of three years' experience of Global Mobility and Compensation and Benefits. You have previously worked broadly, both operatively and analytically, within the area of Compensation and Benefits and Global Mobility. You have experience of expatriate management such as income tax, pension, social security as well as immigration. You have worked with pension and salary deduction for pension as well as with labour law and supported in employment agreements. You have an academic degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Law or equivalent. You are fluent in English and have good knowledge of both Excel and Power Point.
You are a good problem solver and have great ability and eager to analyse different situations to identify the best solution for candidates, employees and Business Sweden. You are business focused and understand the strategies and priorities of the business and can easily apply your knowledge to achieve the business objectives. You can easily adapt to different situations and expectations to provide excellent service to managers and employees. You are a team-player and have solid self-confidence and can influences the decisions of higher-level managements by pointing out different solutions.
Does this describe you?
If so, please apply with your CV and a personal cover letter no later than August 31st. We will screen applicants continuously, but the first interviews will be held end of August.
For more information regarding the position, please contact Karolina Lirón Källåker, recruiting manager. For more information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Louise Lundberg, HR Business Partner.
At Business Sweden, we do management consulting with a higher purpose: to contribute to the welfare of society by accelerating the growth of Swedish companies abroad and by helping international companies to invest and expand in Sweden. Our clients are all over the world, so it's by design that Business Sweden has offices and employees all around the world, too.
With a team of almost 500 employees we operate in more than 40 markets, from Helsinki to Hong Kong and from Tokyo to Mexico City. Our headquarters are located in Stockholm and Shanghai. Business Sweden is owned by the Swedish Government and the industry, a partnership that provides access to contacts and networks at all levels.
With us you will accomplish more than you thought possible and exercise an influence greater than you could imagine. You'll get to unleash your talent with the world as your workplace and make a difference with true, proper impact.
At Business Sweden we value and encourage applications from candidates with diverse backgrounds related to culture, gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and belief, disability, nationality, sexual orientation and gender identity.
The diversity of our people is the foundation of our culture and builds a workplace where everyone can contribute with unique experiences, perspectives and cultures. Ersättning
