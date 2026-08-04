Global Compensation Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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, Huddinge
, Järfälla
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Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
In this role, you will lead and evolve the global core compensation deliveries, ensuring they support business priorities and are aligned to the overall people life-cycle strategy, securing we offer an exceptional colleague experience and a competitive employee value proposition across markets. You will act as a senior advisor to leadership, using data‐driven insights to shape our group rewards strategy and will lead a team of compensation experts securing global processes delivery, business partnership and market relevance.
You will:
Partner with rewards leadership team and stakeholders to influence decisions shaping our total rewards strategy and workforce compensation planning.
Develop, implement and govern the core compensation strategy in alignment with the broader group total rewards strategy, business, financial, and talent priorities.
Lead the design of global compensation processes, recognition and incentive frameworks that scale across diverse markets.
Own and secure delivery, implementation and continuous improvement for a range of global compensation processes, such as global salary review, salary structures review, short term incentive program, salary benchmarking and budget planning.
Develop global compensation systems and workflows, compensation analytics, and reporting.
Lead strategic projects in the area of core compensation, with impact on all personas and business functions.
Ensure strong governance models and consistency in how compensation frameworks are applied globally. Develop and update compensation policies and frameworks, such as Global Compensation Principles, Guidelines, Social Policies and other.
Lead the global scaling effort for core compensation programs, by functionally coordinating and setting the direction for rewards specialists in the global rewards community.
Build, lead, and develop a high‐performing global team of senior compensation professionals and engage in the global rewards community talent development.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of the rewards leadership team and will closely collaborate with other functional rewards leaders and senior stakeholders across the organisation. You will closely collaborate with a global team of total rewards specialists, ensuring alignment and impact across business functions and markets.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Economics, Finance, or a related field.
Extensive experience (typically 12+ years) within Total Rewards or Compensation & Benefits, ideally in global or multi‐country environments.
Strong experience in advisory work, supporting senior leadership with data‐driven insights.
Proven expertise in designing global compensation frameworks, including salary structures, job architecture, and incentive programmes.
Experience leading and developing senior specialists and high‐performing teams across regions.
Professional certifications such as GRP, CIPD, WorldatWork, or equivalent are considered an advantage.
A Master's degree or postgraduate specialisation in HR, Compensation & Benefits, or Organisational Development is an advantage.
And people who are...
Strategic and able to translate business priorities into scalable compensation programs.
Influential and experienced with engaging with senior stakeholders and executive teams.
Collaborative, with the ability to work across functions and geographies.
Structured and governance‐oriented, with a strong focus on consistency and quality.
Analytical and comfortable using data to guide decision‐making.
Committed to developing people and building strong teams.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Opportunity to shape global strategy and impact business direction
Exposure to senior leadership and international collaboration
A culture built on collaboration, inclusion, and shared values
Opportunities for growth through global projects and leadership development
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Please send in your application no later than 11 June 2026. Applications will be reviewed continuously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10020844