Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona2021-04-15Dynapac Global Business Process Manager - Sales & Distribution and Service SalesDynapac has completed its mission to roll out SAP4Hana (S4), iScala and other applications within the whole Dynapac organization as standard ERP systems for Product Companies (PC's), Customer Centers (CC's) and Distribution centers (DDC's). The process involved the mapping of all current Dynapac systems and implemented new optimized Dynapac solutions in SAP4Hana, iScala and supporting applications.Our next assignment is to establish a strong motivated and user orientated Information Technology Team who can take full ownership of and manage our main stream end to end business processes (domains) of our SAP4Hana, iScala and other applications and to support all of our Dynapac Companies with the focus on globalization, harmonization and standardization.In order to accomplish this mission, we now adding new members to the Global IT Team:Business Process Manager- Sales and Distribution (SD) and Service Sales (C4 Hybris Cloud)Role of Business Process Manager:The role of a Business Process Manager mainly involves standardizing processes across all business domains.Harmonization amongst all business unitsDocumenting details of AS IS business processes and traits of the tradeEducating business team members on best practices employed globally within the industryIs responsible for managing a process from end-to-endThe responsibility includes implementation, maintenance and improvement of this processProcess owners are most effective when they understand how their process interacts with upstream and downstream processesParticipate in the governance of the domain- processes, master data, change requests, user accessControlling cost budgets and expectanciesJob DescriptionDynapac Business Process Manager (BPM) is a functional/business position focused on the main stream business processes (domains) of SAP4Hana, iScala and relevant applications used within the Dynapac Product Companies (PC's), Customer Centers (CC's) and Distribution Centers (DDC's). The BPM will have a full understanding of a specific domain and will be able to create common solutions that are shared by all entities while eliminating irrelevant applications and other solutions currently in use. You are a key member within the Dynapac IT Team with a global responsibility.The key responsibilities and activity areas are:Take full ownership of and manage our main stream end to end business processes (domains) of our SAP4Hana, iScala and other applications and to support all of our Dynapac Companies with the focus on globalization and standardizationEnsure successful implementation and process improvements of SAP Hana, iScala and applicationsDrive change management to implement new business practices in all PC's, CC's and DDC'sPrepare and guide Product Companies, Customer Centers and Distribution Centers s in the new ways of working in the new and improved ERP's and applications implementedClosely collaborate key users and the technical ERP Team supporting the set-up, improvements and the change management processesExecute UAT (user acceptance test) of new developments required for changesActively participate in data workshops and validation sessionsGuide and train the users to embrace the changes and new features enabled to further develop Key users in each entityTo be on site when support is neededSell and promote the solution towards the usersCreate a "willingness to change" atmosphere with the key usersExperience:Experience in implementation of continuous improvement and change management programsKnowledge of the PC, CC and DC processes (within Sales and Distribution (SD) and Service Sales (C4 Hybris Cloud)Good knowledge of Dynapac structures and functionsExperience of working in a multicultural environment is considered a plusExperience in project managementGood understanding/knowledge of ERP and CRM systemsHands on knowledge of SAP4Hana and iScala an advantageFluent both spoken and written in EnglishOther languages may be an advantageEducational requirements:Degree in Business Informatics, a comparable education or equivalent experience required.Personality:For this mission, we need a person, with:Excellent communication skills, which have a positive impact on othersBe able to drive change and motivate other organisations to embrace this changeStrong intercultural sensitivity and how to approach people in different cultural environmentsHigh customer focus and service orientationAbility and motivation to work independentlyExcellent presentation skillsStrong leadership skills, able to work in a team at all levelsResult oriented with a self-motivating personalityAbility to work in a (virtual) global teamEager to learnYou are dedicated to our brand value -" Your partner on the road ahead" and you firmly believe that there is always a better way!Additional informationLocation to be agreed.Dynapac international conditions will apply for international candidates.How to apply:Apply directly via Connecting Roads or send your application letter and CV to hr.karlskrona@dynapac.com no later than 29 April 2021.For further information please contact:Braam Coetzer Vice President IT/ISOffice:+49 440 797 2396Mobile:+49 172 4128 4762021-04-15Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29Dynapac Compaction Equipment ABIndustrivägen 237123 Karlskrona5694882