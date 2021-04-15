Global Business Process Manager - Sales & Distribution and Servi - Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB - Datajobb i Karlskrona
Global Business Process Manager - Sales & Distribution and Servi
Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona
2021-04-15
Dynapac Global Business Process Manager - Sales & Distribution and Service Sales
Dynapac has completed its mission to roll out SAP4Hana (S4), iScala and other applications within the whole Dynapac organization as standard ERP systems for Product Companies (PC's), Customer Centers (CC's) and Distribution centers (DDC's). The process involved the mapping of all current Dynapac systems and implemented new optimized Dynapac solutions in SAP4Hana, iScala and supporting applications.
Our next assignment is to establish a strong motivated and user orientated Information Technology Team who can take full ownership of and manage our main stream end to end business processes (domains) of our SAP4Hana, iScala and other applications and to support all of our Dynapac Companies with the focus on globalization, harmonization and standardization.
In order to accomplish this mission, we now adding new members to the Global IT Team:
Business Process Manager- Sales and Distribution (SD) and Service Sales (C4 Hybris Cloud)
Role of Business Process Manager:
The role of a Business Process Manager mainly involves standardizing processes across all business domains.
Harmonization amongst all business units
Documenting details of AS IS business processes and traits of the trade
Educating business team members on best practices employed globally within the industry
Is responsible for managing a process from end-to-end
The responsibility includes implementation, maintenance and improvement of this process
Process owners are most effective when they understand how their process interacts with upstream and downstream processes
Participate in the governance of the domain- processes, master data, change requests, user access
Controlling cost budgets and expectancies
Job Description
Dynapac Business Process Manager (BPM) is a functional/business position focused on the main stream business processes (domains) of SAP4Hana, iScala and relevant applications used within the Dynapac Product Companies (PC's), Customer Centers (CC's) and Distribution Centers (DDC's). The BPM will have a full understanding of a specific domain and will be able to create common solutions that are shared by all entities while eliminating irrelevant applications and other solutions currently in use. You are a key member within the Dynapac IT Team with a global responsibility.
The key responsibilities and activity areas are:
Take full ownership of and manage our main stream end to end business processes (domains) of our SAP4Hana, iScala and other applications and to support all of our Dynapac Companies with the focus on globalization and standardization
Ensure successful implementation and process improvements of SAP Hana, iScala and applications
Drive change management to implement new business practices in all PC's, CC's and DDC's
Prepare and guide Product Companies, Customer Centers and Distribution Centers s in the new ways of working in the new and improved ERP's and applications implemented
Closely collaborate key users and the technical ERP Team supporting the set-up, improvements and the change management processes
Execute UAT (user acceptance test) of new developments required for changes
Actively participate in data workshops and validation sessions
Guide and train the users to embrace the changes and new features enabled to further develop Key users in each entity
To be on site when support is needed
Sell and promote the solution towards the users
Create a "willingness to change" atmosphere with the key users
Experience:
Experience in implementation of continuous improvement and change management programs
Knowledge of the PC, CC and DC processes (within Sales and Distribution (SD) and Service Sales (C4 Hybris Cloud)
Good knowledge of Dynapac structures and functions
Experience of working in a multicultural environment is considered a plus
Experience in project management
Good understanding/knowledge of ERP and CRM systems
Hands on knowledge of SAP4Hana and iScala an advantage
Fluent both spoken and written in English
Other languages may be an advantage
Educational requirements:
Degree in Business Informatics, a comparable education or equivalent experience required.
Personality:
For this mission, we need a person, with:
Excellent communication skills, which have a positive impact on others
Be able to drive change and motivate other organisations to embrace this change
Strong intercultural sensitivity and how to approach people in different cultural environments
High customer focus and service orientation
Ability and motivation to work independently
Excellent presentation skills
Strong leadership skills, able to work in a team at all levels
Result oriented with a self-motivating personality
Ability to work in a (virtual) global team
Eager to learn
You are dedicated to our brand value -" Your partner on the road ahead" and you firmly believe that there is always a better way!
Additional information
Location to be agreed.
Dynapac international conditions will apply for international candidates.
How to apply:
Apply directly via Connecting Roads or send your application letter and CV to hr.karlskrona@dynapac.com no later than 29 April 2021.
For further information please contact:
Braam Coetzer Vice President IT/IS
Office:
+49 440 797 2396
Mobile:
+49 172 4128 476
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29
Adress
Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB
Industrivägen 2
37123 Karlskrona
Jobbnummer
5694882
