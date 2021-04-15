Global Business Process Manager - Sales & Distribution and Servi - Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB - Datajobb i Karlskrona
Global Business Process Manager - Sales & Distribution and Servi
Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona
2021-04-15

Dynapac Global Business Process Manager - Sales & Distribution and Service Sales

Dynapac has completed its mission to roll out SAP4Hana (S4), iScala and other applications within the whole Dynapac organization as standard ERP systems for Product Companies (PC's), Customer Centers (CC's) and Distribution centers (DDC's). The process involved the mapping of all current Dynapac systems and implemented new optimized Dynapac solutions in SAP4Hana, iScala and supporting applications.
Our next assignment is to establish a strong motivated and user orientated Information Technology Team who can take full ownership of and manage our main stream end to end business processes (domains) of our SAP4Hana, iScala and other applications and to support all of our Dynapac Companies with the focus on globalization, harmonization and standardization.
In order to accomplish this mission, we now adding new members to the Global IT Team:

* Business Process Manager- Sales and Distribution (SD) and Service Sales (C4 Hybris Cloud)

Role of Business Process Manager:
The role of a Business Process Manager mainly involves standardizing processes across all business domains.

* Harmonization amongst all business units
* Documenting details of AS IS business processes and traits of the trade
* Educating business team members on best practices employed globally within the industry
* Is responsible for managing a process from end-to-end
* The responsibility includes implementation, maintenance and improvement of this process
* Process owners are most effective when they understand how their process interacts with upstream and downstream processes
* Participate in the governance of the domain- processes, master data, change requests, user access
* Controlling cost budgets and expectancies

Job Description
Dynapac Business Process Manager (BPM) is a functional/business position focused on the main stream business processes (domains) of SAP4Hana, iScala and relevant applications used within the Dynapac Product Companies (PC's), Customer Centers (CC's) and Distribution Centers (DDC's). The BPM will have a full understanding of a specific domain and will be able to create common solutions that are shared by all entities while eliminating irrelevant applications and other solutions currently in use. You are a key member within the Dynapac IT Team with a global responsibility.

The key responsibilities and activity areas are:
* Take full ownership of and manage our main stream end to end business processes (domains) of our SAP4Hana, iScala and other applications and to support all of our Dynapac Companies with the focus on globalization and standardization
* Ensure successful implementation and process improvements of SAP Hana, iScala and applications
* Drive change management to implement new business practices in all PC's, CC's and DDC's
* Prepare and guide Product Companies, Customer Centers and Distribution Centers s in the new ways of working in the new and improved ERP's and applications implemented
* Closely collaborate key users and the technical ERP Team supporting the set-up, improvements and the change management processes
* Execute UAT (user acceptance test) of new developments required for changes
* Actively participate in data workshops and validation sessions
* Guide and train the users to embrace the changes and new features enabled to further develop Key users in each entity

To be on site when support is needed
* Sell and promote the solution towards the users
* Create a "willingness to change" atmosphere with the key users


Experience:
* Experience in implementation of continuous improvement and change management programs
* Knowledge of the PC, CC and DC processes (within Sales and Distribution (SD) and Service Sales (C4 Hybris Cloud)
* Good knowledge of Dynapac structures and functions
* Experience of working in a multicultural environment is considered a plus
* Experience in project management
* Good understanding/knowledge of ERP and CRM systems
* Hands on knowledge of SAP4Hana and iScala an advantage
* Fluent both spoken and written in English
* Other languages may be an advantage

Educational requirements:
Degree in Business Informatics, a comparable education or equivalent experience required.

Personality:
For this mission, we need a person, with:
* Excellent communication skills, which have a positive impact on others
* Be able to drive change and motivate other organisations to embrace this change
* Strong intercultural sensitivity and how to approach people in different cultural environments
* High customer focus and service orientation
* Ability and motivation to work independently
* Excellent presentation skills
* Strong leadership skills, able to work in a team at all levels
* Result oriented with a self-motivating personality
* Ability to work in a (virtual) global team
* Eager to learn

You are dedicated to our brand value -" Your partner on the road ahead" and you firmly believe that there is always a better way!

Additional information
Location to be agreed.
Dynapac international conditions will apply for international candidates.


How to apply:

Apply directly via Connecting Roads or send your application letter and CV to hr.karlskrona@dynapac.com no later than 29 April 2021.

For further information please contact:
Braam Coetzer Vice President IT/IS
Office:
+49 440 797 2396
Mobile:
+49 172 4128 476

