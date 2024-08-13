Gfcp Master Expert Or Senior Expert
2024-08-13
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 24240
Would you like to play a role in preventing financial crime? We are now looking for an experienced GFCP Master Expert or Senior Expert to extract information out of data: ask the right questions, find the correct answers.
At Nordea, we see that the world is changing fast - and we want to be one step ahead of the curve. That's why we're deeply committed to providing the financial solutions of tomorrow to our customers. We're creating an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with a chance to make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Reporting Development team. We add value by delivering Financial Crime Risk Reporting across Nordea governance. As the GFCP Master Expert or Senior Expert, you'll play a valuable role in collecting, assembling and delivering accurate information related to Nordea's defence against Financial Crime, ensuring that decision makers are correctly informed and can take decisions regarding actions needed.
What you'll be doing:
* Contribute to improving our offering of tools and services
* Create, maintain and improve management information dashboards
* Answer ad hoc requests for information
* Contribute to regulatory requests
You'll join a team having the best view over the financial crime prevention landscape, across the entire Nordea Group. The role is based in ód; Gdask; Gdynia; Helsinki; Stockholm; Tallinn; Warszawa.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have experience with analysing data
* Are comfortable discussing with stakeholders and developers, and adjust your communication style to match the audience
* Believe there is something to be discovered and you want to learn and develop yourself in the domain of financial crime prevention
* Have a positive attitude
* Are organized and structured in your way of working
* Have an inquisitive mindset
Your experience and background:
* Experience in analyzing complex data, you can identify patterns, you generate hypotheses and validate them
* Experience with analytical tools as content creator: PowerBI, Qlik Sense or similar
* Experience with SQL: you know your way around SQL queries
* Alternatively, experience with analytics in Python, R or similar
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 27/08/2024.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.com
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
