German speaking Account Manager at Fibbl
Bravura Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-26
About Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals.
About the job:
This position is a direct recruitment, which means the recruitment process is carried out through Bravura, and you will be employed directly by Fibbl.
About the company:
We believe in a world where the digital product experience exceeds the one of the physical world. Our mission is to create the world's largest database of photorealistic 3D assets from consumer brands, providing innovative display technologies with 3D content and seamless integrations to any digital platform - enabling smarter consumer decisions worldwide. We were founded in 2021 and currently have about 20 employees. www.fibbl.com
Try the technology yourself here: https://fibbl.com/trial-review-lacoste/
Tasks and responsibilities:
As an Account Manager at Fibbl, you have a crucial role in creating and developing new business opportunities in the German market. In this role, you drive your own sales processes from start to finish. This includes researching and approaching the global fashion market, finding the right visionary C-level individuals in global companies, and establishing long-term relationships. As an AM at Fibbl, you work on maintaining relationships with some of the world's largest brands as well as identifying the next "up and comer" in the fashion world. You are responsible for conducting needs analysis, prospecting potential partners, and following up through outbound sales via phone and meetings. Your daily tasks also include compiling proposal and contract materials, as well as conducting regular follow-ups. With a focus on prospecting new customers, you will sell and demonstrate Fibbl's product. In this role, you work closely with the marketing department and CSM.
Key responsibilities:
• Prospecting and initiating potential partnerships and customers
• Prospecting new clients while maintaining and developing existing customers
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Fluent in English. German in a professional level, both in spoken and written
• Preferably previous experience in B2B software sales
• Experience in SaaS sales is highly advantageous
Fibbl's philosophy in building a company is simple: it's not fantastic products or ideas that change an industry - it's fantastic people! Fibbl believes in people's potential to develop. With the right attitude and commitment, you can achieve anything. You are a social and positive person who excels at building long-term relationships and easily establishes new contacts. When selling something, you are persuasive and have the ability to convey the positive impact that your specific service can have on the customer's business. You are skilled at negotiating and enjoy selling ideas and influencing others' opinions or behaviors. As an individual, you are goal-oriented and thrive on seeing clear results from your work. You set high goals for yourself and then work hard to achieve them. Your motivation lies in the opportunity to grow and perform at a higher level, and you enjoy working closely with business matters.
Other information:
Start: Immediate, considering notice period
Location: Frihamnen, Stockholm
Salary: According to agreement
