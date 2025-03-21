Game Product Owner
Relax Tech Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2025-03-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Relax Tech Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Interested in being part of a growing young organisation in a truly international environment with people from diverse backgrounds? Do you want to be close to the action in producing the next generation of high-quality Casino games?
Job Summary
We are looking for an experienced and knowledgeable Game Product Owner to join our team. In this role, you will oversee new game productions under the Relax brand.
It combines market insights, game design, and commercial strategies to keep our portfolio competitive in the evolving gaming industry.
In this position, you will lead the creation of unique slot games from concept to launch, ensuring every feature, mechanic, and detail is executed precisely. You will be responsible for creating the vision, directing the team, and making essential decisions to turn concepts into successful games. Your leadership will coordinate the efforts of artists, developers, and animators.
If you excel in a creative and dynamic environment and wish to contribute directly to the development of record-breaking slot games with distinctive ideas, themes, and innovative mechanics that stand out in the market, this role is for you!
Responsibilities
Creating unique game concepts with innovative mechanics to meet our gaming strategy
Creating and owning cross-game ideas that can be used consistently across all our games
Overseeing the quality, design, mechanics, production and delivery of the end game products, both network and custom games
Producing high-end casino game content that matches the Relax Gaming Strategic ambitions
Ensuring requirements for studios are correct, accurate and prioritized
Ensuring a successful release to the market
Collaborating with a variety of stakeholders, including mathematicians, marketing, compliance, and commercial
Researching our key target markets and the competitive landscape to stay ahead of the curve and applying this to games
Guide and give feedback on all game productions
Working closely with the BI team to identify valuable data to enhance player journey and decision-making
Actively represent Relax as an ambassador and present games to external stakeholders
Requirements
You live and breathe slot game design and must have:
Excellent and proven game production experience within iGaming industry
Experience in creating new and innovative mechanics with an in-depth understanding of game statistics and their impact on gameplay experience
Excellent communication, presentation and collaboration skills
Strong understanding of the slots market and keeping up with trends.
Proactive can-do attitude, ability to take initiative, accountability
Be a team player who inspires, aligns, and keeps projects running smoothly.
Natural talent for problem-solving
Excellent eye for detail
Bonus points for...
5+ years working in the same role
Experience of mentoring others
Experience in working in an international environment
Experience working with jackpot systems
About Relax
Back in 2010, we kicked off our journey with a simple mission - to create outstanding games for the modern iGaming world. Fast forward to today, and we've grown to be one of the leading suppliers in the game, boasting an aggregation arm like no other. Despite our exponential growth, we've succeeded in staying true to our core values throughout the years, these are to be: Driven, Adaptable, Supportive, and Respectful. We live and breathe this ethos across our offices across the globe, namely in Malta, Estonia, Serbia, Finland, Sweden, and Gibraltar. Keen to find out more? Learn about us here: https://relax-gaming.com/careers/life-at-relax.
Life at Relax
This role can be placed in Malta, Stockholm or Malmö.
Relax Gaming is just more than a workplace, it's a community. We have a nice and cozy office, provided with snacks & soft drinks whenever you need one. We're having lots of fun together, whether it's team events, poker tournaments, movie nights, sports competitions or our endless refined jokes in Slack. There's something for everyone.
Despite the substantial growth, we will always cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere, where self-initiative, pride in what you do, and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for an amazing personal growth experience. And what's super important-there's always a top-notch team around you who will support you in everything you do!
We are starting with interviews right away, so be quick to apply!
We handle all applications confidentially Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Relax Tech Sweden AB
(org.nr 559069-4823)
Regeringsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9238342