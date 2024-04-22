Game Product Owner
2024-04-22
Did you ever play a game and thought to yourself "I can do that but in a better way"? Well, then put your money where your mouth is - join the Relax team, and let's get creative!
Our Casino team is looking for a Game Product Owner to join Relax Gaming. You will be a part of a young and growing organisation in a truly international environment with people from different and diverse backgrounds.
As a Game Product Owner, you will be in the center of the action in producing the next generation of high-quality Casino games. You will have end-to-end ownership of new Game productions under the Relax brand. You will be essential in providing the vision of the game. Both in terms of game mechanics, features, and math profile and as well as the visual direction, theme, narrative, and animation flow - making sure that the high quality expected of all Relax products is exceeded.
Your knowledge, passion, and attention to detail will be fully utilized and as a Game Product Owner, you will be the "go-to" person in more ways you can imagine.
Responsibilities
Create the vision for new casino games
Provide requirements for Game Studios and work together with the Game Studios in everything from the right prioritization to execution
Focusing on the player journey, managing the overall UX - overseeing the design, mechanics, flow, and delivery of the end game products
Communicating and maintaining project-related documentation including proof-of-concept presentations, high-level design summaries, and detailed design schematics and presenting the product features that match the Relax Gaming Strategic ambitions
Requirements
Must have:
Extremely good casino game knowledge. You should know slots inside out - from the mechanical, psychological, and mathematical perspectives. Your role is to understand what players will feel about the product and why it will be successful
Previous experience working with gambling games. A proven ability to work on a team level as well as on a studio level, taking the bigger picture into account
Being great at communicating feedback - The ability to present plans, ambitions, and potential product features while understanding and explaining adaptations needed
Proactive can-do attitude, with the ability to take initiative and accountability
Highly proficient in spoken and written English
Bonus points for...
Minimum 2 years experience working in a similar role
Extra bonus points for an Art + Math background
About Relax Gaming
Back in 2010, we kicked off our journey with a simple mission - to create outstanding games for the modern iGaming world. Fast forward to today, and we've grown to be one of the leading suppliers in the game, boasting an aggregation arm like no other.
Despite our exponential growth, we've succeeded in staying true to our core values throughout the years, these are to be: Driven, Adaptable, Supportive, and Respectful. We live and breathe this ethos across our offices across the globe, namely in Malta, Estonia, Serbia, Finland, Sweden, and Gibraltar. Keen to find out more? Learn about us here.
Life at Relax
This role is placed in Malta, Stockholm, or Malmö.
Relax is at a very exciting growth stage as a company; however, we cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere where self-initiative, taking pride in what you do and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for personal and professional development.
We are starting with interviews right away, so be quick to apply!
All applications are handled in full confidentiality.
Relax Tech Sweden AB
(org.nr 559069-4823)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8630284