Game Developer
Rovio Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rovio Sweden AB i Stockholm
We craft joy, and we're looking for a passionate Game Developer to join our team in Stockholm to help us keep doing exactly that. You'll be working on Angry Birds 2, one of our most beloved titles, focusing on maintaining the high-quality, seamless experience our millions of players expect. If you're a technical problem-solver who enjoys working in a collaborative environment where you can truly impact the game's future, we'd love to meet you. In this role, you'll report to our Technical Manager and be based in our Stockholm office, where we work together to turn ideas into reality.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Collaborating with our team to craft and implement exciting new features that millions of players will love.
Being a technical guardian for AB2, proactively maintaining the game's health, stability, and performance to ensure a seamless experience for our players.
Taking ownership of end-to-end technical solutions—from design and prototyping to clean coding and testing—that bring our vision to life.
Supporting live operations and development tools, creating solutions that help our team deliver high-quality content efficiently.
Sharing your expertise to improve game architecture, ensuring our codebase remains clean, maintainable, and ready for future innovations.
Working closely with cross-functional partners, including production and QA, to keep our development pipeline smooth and our releases timely.
Experience and skills we are looking for:
You have 3-4+ years of professional experience in software development, with a strong focus on game development.
You're highly proficient in Unity and C#, with 3+ years of experience building and optimizing game mechanics.
You bring proven experience in building and supporting mobile games, including system, tools, and feature implementation.
You apply solid programming principles (like SOLID) and have a good grasp of game architecture and design patterns.
You have a keen eye for detail, with strong troubleshooting, debugging, and performance optimization skills.
You're a supportive collaborator who thrives when working with others to solve complex problems.
It would be nice if you also have the following skills:
Experience navigating and improving complex legacy systems, helping them evolve while maintaining stability.
A technical education (diploma or degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering) is a plus.
Please send your CV in English. We look forward to speaking to you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28
E-post: recruitment@rovio.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rovio Sweden AB
(org.nr 556887-3763)
Jakobsbergsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9971078