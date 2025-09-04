Game Developer
Do you want to be part of a company where the player experience comes first to everyone?
As a Client Developer at Snowprint Studios, you'll join an experienced, cross-disciplinary team crafting engaging free-to-play mobile strategy games enjoyed by millions of players worldwide. From Legends of Solgard and Legend of Rivergard to Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, we've always believed that the player experience comes first, and you'll play a key role in carrying that forward.
At Snowprint, you won't just implement features. We ask why before we ask how, and we trust each other to take ownership of our craft. In our agile and supportive teams, your ideas will move quickly from code to players' hands, shaping experiences that truly matter.
What you'll be doing
You'll be deeply involved in building and refining game features, user interfaces, and systems in Unity with C#. Your work will span game logic, graphics, client-server communication and more. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do, so you'll work closely with designers, artists, and fellow developers to transform concepts into reality.
You'll take responsibility for the technical areas you work on, ensuring your code is scalable, maintainable, and built with care. Whatever the task, from creating new features to solving complex technical challenges, your guiding principle will always be to deliver the best possible player experience.
Is this you?You are an experienced game developer who has ideally worked with live services. You're familiar with Unity and C#, but might have worked with other engines as well.
You enjoy diving into complex systems and writing clean, maintainable, and scalable code, and you have solid knowledge of common 3D engines and their underlying architecture.
You speak English at a professional level and are a good communicator
Where you'll work
Our Stockholm studio is in Södermalm, with a hybrid working model. We work from the office Tuesdays and Fridays, to allow for closer collaboration and socializing, other days it's up to everyone where they feel most comfortable to work. We support remote work with the right setup and tools.
About Snowprint studios
Snowprint Studios believes great games are created by teams of talented, kind and creative individuals in a friendly, supportive and inspiring environment - while maintaining a sustainable life-work balance.
For more information on Snowprint Studios go to snowprintstudios.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
At Snowprint Studios, we embrace diversity both in the worlds we create and in our workplace. Join us in shaping the future of gaming!
