2024-10-09
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
We are looking for a Game Developer to join our Studio in Stockholm, Sweden. We are a small and collaborative team and work as a part of the Stockholm studio, developing one the biggest games in Rovio's portfolio, Angry Birds 2. As the game is steadily growing the fanbase, we are looking to add another client developer to the team.
You will be a critical addition to the team and help us maintain a big live game while adding new exciting features. We will provide you a chance to grow, working closely alongside our senior developers on different live features and the work you and your team delivers will be highly visible to our players worldwide.
We don't offer relocation support for this position.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Implementing new game features
Writing clean and maintainable C# code
Optimising the game to run smoothly on mobile platforms
Constantly refining the code quality by following good programming principles
Improving the game using the newest Unity features
Experience and skills we are looking for:
A few years experience of commercial game programming
Having built and launched one or more mobile games on iOS and Android
Good programming skills with C# and Unity
Understanding SOLID principles
Experience with debugging, profiling and performance optimisations
Experience with F2P games both as a developer and a player
Please apply with your CV in English. We look forward to meeting you!
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rovio Sweden AB
