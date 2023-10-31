Game Developer
2023-10-31
We at Relax, the most innovative iGaming provider on this side of the galaxy, are now looking for an awesome new Game Developer to be a part of the efficient and well-established game studios!
Your mission, if you choose to accept it, will be to create the future of casino games, by creating the most fun and awesome casino experiences ever! You will get to be an integral part of the development cycles and the Studio development team. By continually looking at how we can improve and revolutionize the way we do things we solemnly swear that we will stay on top of new technologies and innovate the iGaming business.
Together with the rest of the teams in Malmö and Stockholm (including developers, artists, math, and QA), you will be developing the front-end side of the games we produce in the studios. This includes creating animation code, effects, and the general "feel" of the product. Everything to make our games a pleasure to play and look at. As a developer in our studio, we want you to unleash your creative side to ensure our games are constantly evolving and remain the best in class.
Responsibilities:
Design, develop and maintain Casino Games for both desktop and mobile browsers
Collaborate closely with other developers, artists, animators, sound designers, and QA to create outstanding gameplay experiences
Be a part of improving components and workflow for our in-house framework
Work on technical and graphical innovation within the framework
Qualifications:
Thorough knowledge of JavaScript and/or other dynamic languages
Ability to write clean code which is easy to maintain
Background in game development, and visually rich applications
Experience in PIXI.js
Team player with good communication skills and fluent in English
Bonus points for:
Interest in creating and playing games in general
Experience in game development/or with graphic programming
Experience in iGaming
About Relax Gaming
Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of creating games for the modern iGaming landscape. Always staying true to the Relax core values - Driven, Adaptable, Supportive and Respectful - the recent and rapid expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach. Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 1500+ casino games and a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo, and its own rapidly expanding slot portfolio.
The high-quality aggregated content is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners. Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with both fully supported regulated markets as well as licences held in multiple jurisdictions.
Relax Gaming have offices in Malta, Estonia, Serbia, Finland, Sweden, and Gibraltar - and game studios in Belgrade, Malmö, and Stockholm. Learn more about us here: www.relax-gaming.com.
Life at Relax
This role is placed in Malmö, Sweden. The Relax game studio in Malmö is perfectly located on Lilla torg, right in the middle of the beautiful old parts of Malmö. It's a five-minute walk from the central station and all types of shopping and restaurants can be found right on our doorstep.
Relax is at a very exciting growth stage as a company, however, we cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere where self-initiative, taking pride in what you do and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for personal and professional development.
We are starting with interviews right away, so be quick to apply!
