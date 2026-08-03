Functional Verification and Testing
Kemizares AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-08-03
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We are looking for a person within functional verification and functional testing and a genuine interest for automotive.
To be successful in this role we see that you have several years of experience within functional verification and functional testing on complete vehicle, you have previous experience in software platform, hands on experience with Vector and dSpace tools and creation of automation scripts in Python, CAPL and Shell. It is meritorious if you have knowledge of ISO-14229 UDS and vehicle electrical architecture.
You have a strong analytical capability, structural way of working and communicate fluently in English (speech and writing).
Self-driven, flexible in a high-paced environment, customer oriented as well as being a team player are qualities that define you.
You will work in an agile environment with cross functional teams and different cultures.
What we offer?
Project with a leading customer in the automotive industry. in the area of Gothenburg.
Flexible workplace.
Full time, permantent position.
Company benefits.
Frequent social team activities.
Fixed salary.
Competence/skills
B.Sc. or M.Sc. Degree in Computer/Electrical Engineering or similar. You should also have industrial experiences from below areas:
Automotive experience.
Experience with Functional testing and verification.
Experience with Vector tools.
Programming Python skills.
Programming CAPL skills.
Experience with Embedded Linux.
Shell script.
Proficiency in C#.
Good understanding of C and C++.
ISO-14229.
Jira.
Confluence.
Agile.
Driver license B (meritorious).
Personal skills
Customer orientated.
Ambitious and driven.
Result oriented.
Team player.
Social skills.
Organized and structured.
If you feel that this description suits you, don ́t hesitate to send your application. We are looking forward to hear from you!.
We are a company providing technical expertise consultancy services and we offer you a position as a consultant engineer.
We are a growing company where we put focus on our employees and customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-05
E-post: contact@kemizares.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Software Verification & Test". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kemizares AB
(org.nr 559204-9232)
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
CEO - founder
Roberto Montes contact@kemizares.se Jobbnummer
10020389