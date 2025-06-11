Functional Consultant
Assignment: Functional Consultant - Dynamics 365 Commerce with Retail Hardware Focus
We are looking for a skilled Functional Consultant with strong expertise in Dynamics 365 Commerce and retail store technology. This assignment involves working closely with the In-Store Checkout team to define, document, and implement hardware-related requirements and ensure seamless integration within the retail environment.
The role requires a deep understanding of how retail hardware (such as POS terminals, printers, scanners, and payment devices) interacts with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce and the Store Commerce App. You will be responsible for translating business and technical requirements into functional design documents (FDDs), supporting solution development, and contributing to the successful rollout of hardware across the retail landscape.
Key Responsibilities:
Act as a Functional Consultant within the In-Store Checkout team.
Define and document functional requirements related to retail hardware.
Develop and refine Functional Design Documents (FDDs).
Ensure alignment between hardware requirements and system functionality.
Support integration efforts between POS systems and peripheral devices.
Collaborate with technical teams and retail stakeholders to ensure consistent and scalable solutions.
Assist in testing, validation, and deployment of hardware-related features.
Required Skills & Experience:
Solid experience working with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce.
Understanding of Store Commerce App and its architecture.
Proven experience with POS integrations and peripheral hardware components.
Strong knowledge of hardware implementation in retail environments.
Ability to work across business and IT teams to ensure alignment on requirements and solutions.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
Additional Information:
The role is part of an ongoing project and offers the opportunity to work in a cross-functional and fast-paced retail IT environment.
Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis - early application is recommended.
This assignment is ideal for a consultant who combines a structured, detail-oriented mindset with strong problem-solving skills and a solid understanding of how hardware and software interact in a modern retail setting.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
