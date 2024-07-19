Function Development Engineer Towards E-mobility and Powertrain(Simulink)
2024-07-19
Do you want to be part of our technological journey towards electrification. Are you also on the look-out for new and exciting opportunities? Then you are the perfect match for us!
WHAT WE OFFER
Every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today at ALTEN. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
YOUR ROLE AS FUNCTION DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER:
The team is now looking to grow and strengthen the department with engineers who have a passion for model based development. In your role you will be a part of our customers' missions to drive the technology shift within the fields of electrification and powertrain. As a consultant for several of our major international clients within the area situated in the Stockholm region - The work can be done both on-site or in our inhouse projects.
WHO ARE YOU
The role as Function Developer will include modelling and simulation of energy systems and embedded systems development. You have strong knowledge in Matlab/Simulink development, it is also meritourious if you have previous experience from Stateflow. Example of areas you can work with are development and integration of embedded SW Battery Management Systems, functions for Charging and control of batteries, cooling and heating of battery systems as well as ADAS development.
In addition to development, you can also work with defining and document architecture of software and systems and work with feature growth, maintenance and bug fixing of the existing product range. It is an advantage to have experience of using CANalyzer or similar tool as well as previous experience in C/C++ development.
Meritorious experience:
Modelling in Matlab/Simulink and Stateflow
Development in C/C++ within embedded systems
Python
CAN protocol
Test and Validation
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
