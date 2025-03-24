Function Developer for brake systems
2025-03-24
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you a team player with a great interest in technology? Do you have both a structured mind and a big chunk of creativity? This is an opportunity to join our team, Brake Function!
As sustainable and autonomous transport solutions are parts of Scania 's future we are ramping up to meet the challenges ahead. With the increased number of projects and initiatives affecting the brake system, we see a need to increase our capability in the development of the brake system and its function.
Our group is involved from concept development to realization, including testing and verification of brake systems in the vehicle. Our responsibilities cover functions that play a significant role in safety, stability, driveability, and brake performance. The team members have deep knowledge and experience within the brake system and consist of both engineers and mechanics.
Job Responsibilities
As a Function Developer within brake systems and functions, you will together with a team of experienced colleagues develop, test, and validate brake functionality on trucks and buses within the Traton group. This also involves defining requirements, programming, testing in vehicle and rig as well as making safety analyses.
The team works according to agile working methods and part of the role is to support as a scrum master or product owner within the team. Contact with external suppliers is common and cooperation cross-functional within Traton takes place on daily basis.
Who You Are
You have a genuine interest in technology and put the customers' needs in focus. We believe it is important that you are a team player and someone with a collaborative mind set.
You have a Master's or Bachelor's degree and probably a few years of work experience within a relevant field. Newly graduates with a suiting orientation are welcome to apply, although work experience in product development and testing within systems development is desirable. You need to have at least intermediate skills in C-programming, and advanced skills in Matlab and Simulink and you probably have an understanding of CAN bus and tools such as Vector CANalyzer/CANape.
It is desirable that you have a driver's license for heavy trucks (C/CE) or are willing to take one. Experience in agile working methods and team roles is meritorious.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We are a passionate and diverse team of 14 individuals-10 engineers, 3 mechanics, and 1 team leader-working together to develop the next generation of brake functionality. Our expertise spans from concept development to testing and verification, ensuring that our brake systems and functions meet the highest standards of safety, stability, and performance.
At the heart of our team is a strong collaborative spirit, where structured problem-solving meets creativity to drive innovation. We embrace agile ways of working, supporting each other as we take on exciting challenges in sustainable and autonomous transport solutions. No matter your role, your contributions are highly valued, and your ideas play a key part in shaping the future of braking technology within the Traton Group.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-07.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Alexander Müllersdorf, Group Manager, Brake Function, EESCF, at alexander.mullersdorf@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
