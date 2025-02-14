Fullstack Engineer - React, Typescript
2025-02-14
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Would you like to be a problem solver in an amazing organization serving one of the core areas of the Volvo Cars business? Do you want to help us innovate the Dealer experience?
As a Full stack Engineer for Subscription Manager, you will be instrumental in Volvo Cars' transformation to working through dealers and agents to directly supporting our end users. Subscription Manager is building a key platform to handle millions of subscription contracts and their lifecycle.
What you'll do
In this role, you will drive innovation in the subscription management experience by developing full-stack platforms.
As a Full Stack engineer, you will be contributing to the developments of the new Subscription Manager platform, mainly working with frontend developments but also providing your experience and knowledge to contribute to the backend stack. You will be involved in product discussions, and architecture decisions and take ownership of our cutting-edge stack to bring our fantastic platform to our end users.
You will be actively participating in UX Design discussions and decisions. Contributing to our Figma designs will be part of your tasks.
Finally, you will be instrumental in the team's life as we encourage a culture of sharing, caring, and supporting behaviors. Following an Agile mindset, we ensure the team is the main actor in its successes!
What you'll bring
We are looking for a Full Stack Engineer with 2-5 years of frontend development experience, as this will represent more than half of your tasks. A good knowledge of web development, React, and TypeScript will be beneficial for your success. Knowledge of Java is also needed to contribute to the entire stack, but we expect you to improve your Java skills by joining us. Finally, knowledge of Domain-Driven Design (DDD) is a plus.
Here are the details about our stack and the requirements for the role:
Frontend (strong knowledge)
* React
* TypeScript
* Web development
Backend (surface-level/partial knowledge)
* Java
* Spring Boot
* Kafka
* PostgreSQL
Dev pipelines (good knowledge)
* CI (GitHub Actions)
* CD (Argo CD)
Infrastructure (surface-level/partial knowledge)
* Azure
* Docker
* Kubernetes
You love to develop and be part of an engineering team. As a Full Stack Engineer, you are looking for new challenges and opportunities. You are passionate about modern software development and digital technologies, and you enjoy working hands-on with them. You drive the team in the right direction, work well in a fast-paced environment, and thrive in a hybrid setup with global colleagues. You embrace a growth mindset, are curious, and enjoy learning and teaching new things. You also make sure everyone feels welcome and included! Ersättning
