Full-stack .NET Developer
Cryptolens AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cryptolens AB i Stockholm
About Devolens
Devolens builds a software licensing platform that helps software vendors securely monetize their applications. We provide tools to control access, distribute updates, automate payments, and analyze usage.
Role overview
We are looking for a Full-stack .NET Developer who can own features end-to-end- from backend (C#/Web API, data, auth) to server-rendered UI (ASP.NET MVC/Razor + Bootstrap). This is hands-on product work where you'll take customer feedback, clarify requirements, propose solutions, and ship improvements with safe rollouts and measurable outcomes. Our application is a C#/.NET Framework monolith (ASP.NET MVC + Web API, Razor, Bootstrap 3) that we modernize incrementally with the goal of moving to modern .NET and ASP.NET Core when it makes sense. You'll help us improve quality, consistency, and operability over time. This is not a backend-only role; you'll regularly build and polish Razor/Bootstrap UI.
Fully remote; optional meetups at our office space in Stockholm (Sweden)
Flexible hours with overlap in CET/Stockholm time
You'll collaborate closely with our technical lead and a part-time DevOps/Platform consultant on architecture, delivery practices, and operability.
Success in this role means shipping customer-facing improvements weekly, reducing recurring support issues, and steadily improving quality and operability without large rewrites.
Key responsibilities
Own features end-to-end across C# backend + MVC/Razor UI.
Drive technical design for larger features (document tradeoffs, propose incremental approach).
Design and implement Web API endpoints and integrate them into Razor pages/views.
Implement and maintain authentication/authorization (accounts, roles/permissions) across API and UI.
Develop and polish UI with Razor + Bootstrap (forms, tables, validation, flows; light JS where needed).
Raise the quality bar: maintain patterns, lead code reviews, add tests in critical paths, and reduce recurring support issues.
Own operability for what you ship: logging, metrics, error handling, and safe deployments (in collaboration with DevOps).
Lead incident/debug sessions and build tooling to shorten time-to-resolution.
Lead by example through reviews, pairing, and setting standards (small team).
You might work on things like
New dashboard pages based on customer feedback (usage, activations, licenses, teams)
Improving roles/permissions and account management flows
Making API contracts more consistent (pagination, versioning strategy where needed)
Internal tooling that helps support/debug customer issues faster
What we're looking for
Strong experience building production web applications with C#/.NET (typically 5+ years, or equivalent).
Practical experience with ASP.NET MVC and Web API (or similar server-side frameworks).
Solid understanding of API design (contracts, auth, backwards compatibility).
Experience implementing authentication/authorization (roles/permissions, session/token flows).
Comfortable working in an existing/legacy codebase that mixes feature work with maintenance and improvements.
Proven ability to own delivery end-to-end in a remote setting: clarify requirements, break down work, ship, and follow through.
Experience making pragmatic architecture decisions in a monolith/legacy environment; strong code review skills and ability to set patterns that scale in a small team.
Comfortable balancing speed and long-term maintainability (you know when "good enough" is right).
Nice to have
Experience migrating .NET Framework modern .NET / ASP.NET Core incrementally.
Experience building dashboards/admin panels/reporting (data-heavy UI).
Production/operability experience: monitoring/alerting, incident response, postmortems, performance tuning.
Security mindset (security-sensitive systems): secure auth flows, audit logs, basic threat modeling.
We offer
Competitive compensation based on experience and scope
Flexible working hours in a fully remote environment with an option to work from a co-working space (even if it's not in Stockholm).
A role that allows for significant impact and professional growth.
Close collaboration and sparring with our technical lead and part-time DevOps/Platform consultant.
How to apply
You can apply on the following link: https://thehub.io/jobs/693d4c2da79c600a0e9658da
We aim to fill this position by the end of February 2026, but we are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis.
For more information or questions please contact us at careers@devolens. com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cryptolens AB
(org.nr 559116-1749)
Östermalmsgatan 26 A (visa karta
)
114 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9705448