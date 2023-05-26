Full-stack engineer
About Improvin'
How would you like to make your mark? Do you want to make a significant contribution to the food industry's sustainability and help reverse the climate crisis?
Improvin' exists to solve one of the world's largest problems: how to produce more food, more sustainably, at the same time. Our solution focuses on primary production, the source of >70% food industry's emissions. We help food brands and processors measure, report and reduce the climate impact of their own value chains.
Our mission is vital and urgent; the change you'll drive is demanded by consumers, the Paris Agreement, IPCC regulations, EU legislation (CSRD), and ambitious corporate goals set with The Science Based Targets Initiative and Greenhouse Gas Protocol.
Are you ready to work with purpose?
About the role
Do you want to use state-of-the-art technologies to bring better food to more people, while improving environmental, financial, and social sustainability?
Would you like to dig into the details of a complex system, as well as evaluate and discuss advanced architectures that improve the daily life of our users?
You'll make an impact on the development and maintenance of both front-end and back-end code, integrating systems, building APIs, and work hands-on with large-scale software systems.
As a full-stack engineer at Improvin', you will be a part of implementing a platform that helps companies in the food industry lower their climate footprints. With such important work, it's essential that we all work together but brings unique capabilities to the table. You'll need to have a strong faith in our mission and solution, but also have a passion for software - everything from developing and maintaining front-end and back-end code to integrating systems, building APIs, and working hands-on with large software systems. We're looking for someone who is dedicated to creating value for, and Improvin' the day-to-day lives of, our users.
How we will support you
We'll strive to give you all the tools necessary for you to shine and develop a toolbox worthy of a full-stack engineer with global potential
We want to ensure that your environment and emotional support is at the very highest standard by giving you continuous feedback and learning opportunities together with relevant people both inside and outside the company
You will enter a company where you'll contribute with a toolbox that is complementing the rest of the company. As humble as we try to be, this means that we want to give you first-hand access to complimentary knowledge and experience. You'll get to work with software engineers, designers, c-level executives, and key account managers to fully understand how your software can change how food is produced through digital technologies
How you can make an impact
Develop and maintain the front-end code, which includes user interfaces, web pages, and other client-side elements.
Develop and maintain the back-end code, which includes server-side applications, databases, and other server-side components.
Integrate front-end and back-end systems to create a seamless user experience.
Build and maintain APIs that allow different applications to communicate with each other, with a strong focus on GraphQL.
Contribute to pragmatic testing and debugging procedures to ensure that applications are functioning properly at the right time.
Collaborate with designers, product managers, and other stakeholders to understand project requirements and develop solutions to meet those requirements.
Stay up to date with new technologies and trends in full-stack development.
We believe you have/are
Some sort of degree in degree in Computer Science/similar, or equivalent practical experience.
A couple of years of hands-on development with large-scale software systems.
Comfortable with your JS (mainly React) and SQL skills.
Capable of receiving feedback and have the desire to grow both yourself and your team.
A never-ending drive to build cool stuff.
Build systems and scale them with tools like K8s, Docker or similar.
Experience with CI/CD automation, and worked with cloud-based solutions, preferably in GCP.
By applying, you will get a chance to join a purpose-led, passionate, and international team. We use English as our working language, and for applicants outside of the EU, we offer relocation support with the transition if needed.
We offer a flexible work setup: you can join us in our Stockholm office, or work remotely, even from another EU country. You'll get competitive compensation, 30 days of paid vacation, and support to grow professionally as our fast-scaling business grows.
Most importantly, we believe that a diverse workforce will be essential to our success. We are committed to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees feel valued, respected, and supported, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, age, or disability. Så ansöker du
