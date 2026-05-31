Full-Stack Cloud Engineer
Hirely AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-05-31
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
At Scania Industrial Batteries, we design and build advanced battery systems for off-road machines - and the digital ecosystem that connects them. From our R&D hub in Solna, Sweden, and production site in Gdańsk, Poland, we create cloud platforms and data services that turn battery and machine data into real-time insight, automation, and performance. Our technology powers the electrification of heavy industries such as mining, construction, and marine - transforming how energy is used in some of the world's toughest environments.
We are now looking for an experienced Full-Stack Cloud Engineer to join our Software Engineering team.
In this role, you'll design, build, and operate distributed cloud services that connect our batteries and edge systems to data-driven applications. You'll work across the stack - from infrastructure and backend services to data workflows and integrations - creating the backbone that connects cloud, edge, and hardware. You'll collaborate closely with Cloud, Data, Edge, and Embedded Engineers to deliver secure, scalable, and production-grade solutions on AWS. Your daily work will include developing APIs and backend services in Go or another statically typed language, automating infrastructure using Terraform and containerized environments, and building reliable data pipelines for analytics and predictive insight. You'll take part in architecture decisions, contribute to CI/CD and observability, and ensure our platform remains resilient, maintainable, and future-proof.
We asked some of your future colleagues what makes this role stand out. It was hard for them to keep the list short, but they want to highlight that software at Scania Industrial Batteries interacts with real hardware in real industrial environments, enabling an electrified off-road industry - and that you'll influence architecture across cloud, data, and edge systems. How cool is that? You don't want to miss this opportunity! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se
BOX 17233 (visa karta
)
171 45 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Scania Industrial Batteries Jobbnummer
9937970