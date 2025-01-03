Full time or part time church pastor needed
2025-01-03
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Chinese Christian Church In Gothenburg i Mölndal
About the position
We are currently seeking a full-time pastor or two 50% part-time pastors who is/are called by God, willing to devote himself/herself to pastoral ministry at the Nordic Chinese Christian Church in Gothenburg, Sweden.
If you are interested in this position, please submit your resume to email: pastorrecruit.ncccgbg@gmail.com
Our church
Nordic Chinese Christian Church (NCCC) is a non-denominational Chinese Christian Church with branches located throughout the Nordic region. Our mission is dedicated to spreading the gospel to people with Chinese cultural background and engaged in cross-cultural evangelism. NCCC Gothenburg, one of NCCC branches with 40-years history, supports one another in building up the body of Christ. We currently have approximately 80 adult members from various age groups, backgrounds, languages, including children, scholars, new immigrants, elderly Chinese immigrants, and second-third generation Chinese. The commonly used languages among the congregation include Mandarin, Cantonese, Swedish, and English.
For more information of our church, please visit our website: http://ncccgothenburg.se
Qualifications
• Formally recognized theological education, with a bachelor's degree or higher in theology.
• 5+ years of pastoral experience
• A master's degree or higher in theology, or ordination as a pastor, is preferred.
• Agree and align with theological principles and constitution of our church, and a passion for pastoring in the Nordic region
• Have a pastoral heart and a calling to serve in a cross-cultural church
• Possesses the language skills to pastor a congregation with diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds, can preach in Mandarin or Cantonese, communicate in English. Proficiency in Nordic languages is a preferred
• Mature character, servant-hearted, humble, and able to establish good interpersonal relationships, and work with people of different gifts
Responsibilities
• Leading and organizing Sunday worship services, including preaching, administering sacraments such as communion and baptism, and enhancing the spiritual growth within our church
• Providing gospel-centered teaching and discipleship training, leading various fellowship groups, and cultivating the spiritual growth of believers
• Equipping various co-workers, such as deacons, worship teams, Bible study leaders, and care teams, to develop their talents and abilities to build up the church together
Spreading the gospel, caring for and counseling those in need, preparing introductory faith/baptism classes for seekers, expanding God's kingdom, and increasing the influence of the gospel
• Participating in joint ministries of other Nordic churches, including occasional travel to neighboring cities for preaching, caring, participating in mission activities, and strengthening cooperation and communication with other Christians
• Participating in church-related other services and ministries
We offer
• Compensation that complies with Swedish employment policies, including salary, vacation, and work related insurance
• Continuing education, including financial support for further study and relevant training and resources
Community support to help you adapt to the local culture and life, and to solve practical problems
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-02
