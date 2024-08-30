Full Stack Developer
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-08-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Lund
, Burlöv
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
What we are looking for
We are currently seeking a highly motivated and enthusiastic Full Stack Developer to help with the development of our cloud platform and associated services. Our state-of-the-art platform provides foundational technology to enable the digitization of a range of solutions that allows customers manage Buildings in a better way.
You will be a part of an experienced team, working successfully with CI/CD where the emphasis onwards will be on developing new features and managing large amounts of data.
The primary tech stack: .NET, C#, Angular, TypeScript, Azure and a little bit of Go.
Responsibilities
Develop scalable and secure software for platforms and services deployed on Azure cloud
Collaborate with key stakeholders to clarify and deliver project requirements
Collaborate with team to develop and perform unit and acceptance tests
Work with stakeholders to solve problems, debug, profile, etc.
Required skills and experiences
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field
Experience with .NET development technologies and frameworks
Experience with Angular and responsive web design
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Strong analytic and problem-solving skills
A strong desire to always learn
Desired skills and experiences
Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases and concepts
Experience with Azure and cloud native development
Experience with API and REST interface development
Understanding of Agile development
What do we offer you?
This is a great opportunity to join Schneider Electric and power your career! You will be joining an international, dynamic, and responsible company, with an enviable reputation in the market. Schneider fosters the development of all its' people around the world. Every day, we empower employees to achieve more and experience exciting careers. Find out how our values and unique position make Schneider Electric the employer of choice - apply now.
When you work for Schneider Electric you work for a company focused on its people. We are proud to promote diversity, inclusion, people development and work-life integration! This position is adapted for people with physical disabilities.
Did we get you inspired?
Please submit your application soonest. We will fulfill the position as soon as the suitable candidate has been found Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532) Arbetsplats
Schneider Electric Lund Jobbnummer
8869636