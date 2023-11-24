Full Stack Developer
2023-11-24
Recap Energy is looking for a solution-oriented and creative Full Stack Developer to join our smart energy software company Recap Power AB. This role offers a unique opportunity to work in an exciting business segment of the global green energy transition.
In this role you will be working directly with the Recap Power team, supporting and strengthening Recap Energy's global team in Sweden, Spain, Colombia and Brazil.
Candidate profile
We are looking for solution-oriented and creative software developers that are ready for technical challenges. It is important that you are open, easy to work with and flexible for changes in your daily work.
Knowledge and experience
At least five years of experience in software development, preferably from full stack development and/or SaaS-based systems or IoT systems.
Full command of English in speech and writing.
Knowledge in the following is required:
Python
Proficient in Python, with an interest in creating efficient, scalable and secure backend systems.
Linux
Extensive experience in both developing and deploying applications on Linux environments, adept at scripting and normal tasks.
MongoDB
Hands-on experience in using NoSQL database systems for complex data handling and storage. Experience with designing, implementing and optimising them is beneficial.
Docker / Kubernetes
Experience in containerisation technologies. Experience in orchestrating and managing Docker environments for seamless application deployment and scaling is beneficial.
Git
Proficient in using Git for efficient version control, branching, merging and collaborative development practices.
Knowledge in one or several of the following is beneficial:
API and realtime communication
Expertise in designing, implementing and maintaining efficient and secure APIs. Experienced with Socket.IO for enabling realtime, bidirectional and event-based communication between servers and clients to enhance user experience and application functionality.
Security protocols
In-depth knowledge of authentication, authorization and other security protocols to ensure the security and integrity of data and applications.
Testing and optimization
Adept at writing automated tests, unit testing, integration testing and optimising the performance of backend systems.
Frontend awareness:
React
Basic familiarity with React, enabling collaboration with frontend developers and understanding frontend requirements and constraints.
TypeScript
Awareness of TypeScript to understand type safety and enhanced code quality, facilitating better collaboration with the frontend.
For additional points:
Optimization / Machine learning
Cloud-based platforms like IBM, AWS, Google or Azure
Experience and knowledge from energy systems
We offer
An exciting role in an essential and ever-growing business sector.
Talented, diverse, and highly experienced teams.
Competitive remuneration.
Flexible, possibility of combining home office with presential work at our office in Uppsala.
Application
CV (PDFs only).
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
About the company
Recap Energy is a lean, ambitious and fast-growing company group focused on renewable energy production and energy storage investments. Recap Energy works exclusively with sustainable projects and has the vision of becoming one of Europe's main references in sustainable energy investments.
Recap Power AB offers aggregator services, solve capacity problems and create new revenue streams. Our unique proprietary energy management system can optimize the usage of batteries, local energy production and control energy resources such as heating pumps and EV chargers.
The position is full time and will start as soon as possible. You will be based in our nice office in Uppsala Science Park. Remote work will be possible part time. Some travel both domestic and international may be needed. For more info visit https://power.recapenergy.com/
The selection will be made exclusively based on the candidate's capabilities and fit to the position. All persons who match this job description are encouraged to apply for the position. Recap is an equal opportunity employer and does not tolerate any sort of discrimination.
Application deadline: 2023-12-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recap Energy AB (publ)
(org.nr 556919-6503)
Eriksbergsgatan 10 2 TR (visa karta
)
114 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Recap Energy AB publ Kontakt
COO
Eduardo Rechden eduardo.rechden@recap.se
8285435