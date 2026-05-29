Fulfilment & Replenishment Deployment Leader

Ingka Services AB / Logistikjobb / Malmö
2026-05-29


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WHO YOU ARE
You have experience in fulfilment, supply chain or operations (around 4-8+ years)
You enjoy working with deployments, implementations or improvements in complex environments
You're confident coaching others and sharing knowledge - helping teams succeed
You build strong relationships and collaborate easily across countries and functions
You're structured and comfortable managing multiple initiatives and stakeholders
You're motivated by creating customer value and working in line with IKEA values

WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING DAY TO DAY
Collaborate with business partners and represent fulfilment in key forums
Support and coach country teams through deployment and implementation activities
Help match the right solutions to operational needs - from layout to automation
Contribute to developing and improving unit design and automation solutions
Oversee a portfolio of deployment initiatives, tracking progress and managing risks
Identify blockers, support problem-solving and ensure smooth implementation
Share best practices and help scale successful solutions across the organisation

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09
Via epost
E-post: linda.ziethen@ingka.ikea.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ingka Services AB (org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta)
215 86  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB

Jobbnummer
9936424

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